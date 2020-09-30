Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all about self-care. Lighting some candles, meditating, throwing on a sheet mask, taking a bath, journaling, going for a jog, marathoning an entire season of a TV show in one day…we’re not picky. If it makes you feel good and eases your mind, then it counts.

One other thing we believe can be an amazing form of self-care? Clothing. There are pieces out there that can not only comfort you physically, but mentally as well. Sometimes when you put on a cozy sweater, it feels like you’re simultaneously shedding your worries and woes, and it really sets the scene for a day or night of relaxation!

Get the KIRUNDO Turtleneck Knitted Sweater starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pullover turtleneck sweater is a tangible form of self-care. And the cherry on top? It’s totally chic! You could even argue that its sophisticated style builds up that feel-good sensation even further. A confidence boost truly never hurts!

This sweater is made of a super soft cotton blend and it has a loose, slightly oversized fit. It’s not tight, but it’s not baggy or boxy either. It just exudes effortlessness thanks to details like the dropped shoulders and the oversized turtleneck. We love having the extra fabric here because it lets you fold the neckline up or down to suit your style!

This pullover keeps adding on more and more bonus points with details like stretchy, ribbed cuffs and a matching ribbed hemline. There’s also the fact that it’s available in over 15 styles. We obviously love both shades of leopard, but there are also some solids and some color-blocked styles, a few of which feature stripes. You’ll also find a totally different style of turtleneck here with a different knit and wider sleeves, so make sure to check them all out!

This is the type of piece you can wear out with faux-leather leggings or jeans or wear at home with PJ pants or sweats. Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, it’s ready to comfort you, elevate your look and make getting dressed easier than ever. We’d say to bring on the cold, but we want to wait for yours to arrive first. Then it’s time to bring on the cold!

