These Waffle Knit Pajamas Are an Updated Version of a Childhood Favorite

Remember curling up in a pair of long john pajamas as a kid? While they were all the rage back then and certainly kept Us cozy during many winter nights, it’s safe to say they won’t be remembered as the chicest sleepwear ever. These days, there are plenty of updated options that blend the comfort of long johns with some of our favorite trends!

Forget the drab PJs of yesteryear! You can still stay true to the iconic long john design while bringing in some much-needed upgrades. That’s just one of many reasons why we were thrilled to see this adorable set from KIRUNDO available now on Amazon. It checks off so many boxes, and shoppers are absolutely thrilled with their purchase!

It’s no secret that our preferred clothing is loungewear — and that’s especially true since we started quarantining back in March. Chances are, if you’ve been working from home, you’re also likely rocking your favorite tees and sweatsuits around the clock. While the tried-and-true pieces will always be a hit, it’s nice to change things up and refresh your WFH wardrobe. Reviewers claim that this PJ set from KIRUNDO has been getting them through the pandemic period in style, and allowed them to feel cute and comfy at the same time!

This set comes with a long-sleeve top that includes a hood and a pair of simple, loose shorts to match. The main reason this set is conjuring up memories of long johns is because of the material its made from. The waffle knit fabric is a staple in the pajama world, so using it to create a set that’s as appealing as this one is such a genius move! The knit makes these pajamas incredibly comfortable, and we completely understand why shoppers don’t ever want to take them off.

No shade to our parents who dressed us for years, but these pajamas are so much more captivating than those of our youth. Just think of how fabulous you’ll look in a relaxed Instagram selfie! Thanks to the wide variety of color options currently available, it’s clear that this two-piece set is the official loungewear of the moment!

