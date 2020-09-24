These 3-Pocket Tummy-Control Leggings Will Flatter You From Every Angle

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shapewear can often send people running the other way, and we don’t even blame them. So many shapewear pieces are basically playing the part of modern-day corsets, organ crushing and all. They smooth things out, but at what cost? We’re just left uncomfortable, moody, struggling to take deep breaths and constantly worried about rolling waistbands and what happens when we need to go to the restroom.

Not all shapewear is created equal, however, which means there really are good finds out there, especially in the athletic department. We’re talking about everyone’s favorite: leggings. Need an example? We already have one ready for you. These tummy-control leggings combine the best of shapewear with the best of workout tights, and they come in so many prints and colors!

Get the STYLEWORD Yoga Pants With Pockets starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

These leggings are soft with high elasticity, and while they have compression, which is great for both flattering your figure and hastening muscle recovery, they’re not so tight that you’ll feel restricted. They have more of a bare-skin feeling, offering you unrestricted movement!

These leggings keep up the great features by being moisture-wicking and squat-proof, as well as having a wide, high-rise waistband that doesn’t dig in. This waistband will immediately suck your stomach in. The contouring details continue on the back too, if you want to check out those curved seams on the booty creating a lifting effect!

The fantastic features just keep on flowing, from the chafe-resistant seams to the not one, not two, but three pockets. You’ll find one on either leg you can fit your phone in, as well as one hidden in the waistband for smaller belongings like keys or cards!

As we mentioned before, you have so many options when it comes to these leggings. Nearly 50, to be more accurate. You’ll find some smooth solids, but there are also so many prints, including snake, leopard, zebra, camo and floral in different colors. Many are available in different lengths too!

These leggings are great for working out, but you can easily repurpose them to work as shapewear, whether as a layer underneath other bottoms or simply as casual bottoms you wear out and about. Athleisure is in right now, so no one will bat an eye!

