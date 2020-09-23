13 Seriously Slimming Joggers, Pants and Leggings Under $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A pair of flattering pants is so much more than just a garment you place on your body. The right pair of bottoms can elevate your mood, your style, your confidence and more. You don’t need a million of them. Just a handful will set you up for countless outfits. As long as you have some quality, feel-good pairs of joggers, trousers, jeans and leggings in your wardrobe, you’ll be good to go!

Don’t know where to shop? Don’t want to spend too much? No problem. We’ve found some seriously slimming bottoms for you — all under $30 and all on Amazon! Check them out below!

These Yoga Joggers

Why We Love Them: These comfy joggers have a high-rise fit and a wide waistband to cinch your waist while keeping you feeling good with their silky-soft material and semi-fitted silhouette. They have pockets too!

Get the 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Slim Stretch Yoga Joggers (originally $36) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Compression Leggings

Why We Love Them: These leggings are seamless, minimizing any irritation — and their Firm-Control fabric is excellent for smoothing everything out and feeling fire. Plus, there are so many cute colors!

Get the Homma Premium Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings now starting at just $20 at Amazon!

These Jean-Look Leggings

Why We Love Them: They look like jeans and feel like leggings. What’s not to love? They flatter beautifully and, unlike many other jeggings, they have functional pockets!

Get the Prolific Health Jean Look Jeggings starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Bootcut Bottoms

Why We Love Them: These pants are made of a four-way stretch material that’s squat-proof and comfortable, even with the tummy control element. They have an awesome booty-lifting effect too!

Get the ODODOS Bootcut Tummy Control Yoga Pants starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Stretchy Palazzo Pants

Why We Love Them: Palazzo pants are majorly in style thanks to their wide leg silhouette, and that’s exactly what makes them so flattering. Wider at the ankle and slimmer up at the waist means a gorgeous A-line shape!

Get the Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Cropped Workout Pants

Why We Love Them: These pants are great because they look super stylish but are moisture-wicking and stretchy like any other activewear. They have a great wide waistband too made to contour to your curves and streamline your shape!

Get THE GYM PEOPLE Cropped Yoga Capris for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Faux-Leather Leggings

Why We Love Them: You might think a pair of leggings like these might show off every little insecurity, but they’re actually specifically made to smooth and elongate your body so you can wear them even with a crop top!

Get the Ginasy Faux-Leather Leggings for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Distressed Jeggings

Why We Love Them: These jeggings were specifically created to adapt to your body, accentuating your favorite qualities. We also love the fading and ripped details!

Get the Jvini Stretch Pull-On Skinny Distressed Denim Jeggings starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Butt Lift Leggings

Why We Love Them: These leggings were designed with artistic precision, each and every detail there to shape, lift and elongate. We need one in every single color!

Get the SEASUM Seamless Butt Lift Leggings starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Multi-Bow Trousers

Why We Love Them: A bow at either ankle and at the waistband? Obviously we love these pants! They get extra points for the back of the waist being elasticized and for having such a beautiful silhouette!

Get the GRACE KARIN High-Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knots starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Shapewear Leggings

Why We Love Them: These shaping leggings have an anti-slip silicone grip to keep them up and in place all day long so you can feel confident and in control!

Get the Shapermint High-Wasited Compression Leggings for just $29.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Denim Bellbottoms

Why We Love Them: Bellbottoms are back, baby, and these jeans have a close fit throughout the hip and thigh to really emphasize the beautiful curves of your shape. These are seriously retro heaven!

Get the BISUAL High Rise Slimming Bellbottom Jeans starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Flowy Harem Pants

Why We Love Them: Yes, these pants are flowy, but they still manage to create an awesome, flattering illusion as the pattern crawls onto the wide, smocked waistband to really highlight your figure while concealing any insecurities!

Get the Happy Trunks Harem Pants starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

