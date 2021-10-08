Our Favorite Thigh Highs for All of Your Halloween Costumes — And Beyond

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When spooky season rolls around, there are plenty of choices to be made. Chocolate or candy corn? Ghosts or skeletons? Hocus Pocus or Practical Magic? Trick or treat? We all feel so strongly about Halloween, you’re bound to hear tons of differing opinions.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, however, it’s that thigh-high stockings are going to take any costume to the next level. Whether you’re going for a school uniform look, a Wednesday Addams cosplay or are looking to spice up another creative idea, a pair of thigh highs will have you in the running to win any costume contest!

Our go-to thigh highs? Kix’ies. The brand’s no-slip stockings stay up comfortably and reliably — and they look like a million bucks. They come in so many different color and design variations too, so let Us show you some of our picks that you’ll rock this Halloween and beyond. Make sure to check the Amazon photos for the size guide!

Black Fishnets

A pair of black fishnets is simply a given, whether you’re going for a punk rock vibe or recreating a look from The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh High Stockings in Sam Black Fishnet (originally $28) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

White Polka Dot

These beautiful, sheer white tights will be a must for a spooky bride costume, or perhaps a fairy, nurse or Minnie Mouse costume!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh High Stockings in White Polka Dot Brooke Leanne for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Red Back Seam

Feeling a little devilish? A pair of red thigh highs will do the trick. Pair these back seam stockings with horns and a trident, or use them to rock a Harley Quinn costume!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh High Stockings in Monica Red Sheer With Black Seam and Cuban Heel for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Grey Pinstripe

We can already see an adorable baseball uniform costume featuring these thigh highs, or perhaps a 1920s-style gangster look!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh High Stockings in Annabelle Grey Pinstripe (originally $28) starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Multi Color Tie Dye

If you’re going for a modern hippie look, a pair of tie-dye thigh highs will do the trick. We could also see these as part of a Chucky costume if you’re into a little Child’s Play!

Get the Kix’ies Thigh High Stockings in Gilly Multi Color Tie Dye starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking or something else? Explore Kix’ies Halloween Collection here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!