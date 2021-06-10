Fight Thinning Hair and Weak Strands With This Keratin Strengthening Spray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For many of Us, our hair serves as an unofficial crown that we wear on a daily basis. Think about it! A bad hair day has the power to completely mess up your vibe, while a great hair day will make anyone feel like they’re on top of the world. Honestly, one of the most frustrating feelings is realizing your hair isn’t in its best shape!

There are many factors that contribute to healthy follicles, and when hair is thinning or breaking easily, it can seem like a helpless situation. If this sounds familiar and you don’t know where to turn, we might have found the miracle solution to get your mane back on track!

Get the Keratin Strength Fortifying Spray for $32, available from Klorane!

Allow Us to introduce you to the Keratin Strength Fortifying Spray from Klorane — it’s a hair and scalp treatment that may reinvigorate your locks and leave them looking absolutely luscious! It’s specifically designed to help with thinning hair and provide the nutrients it needs to grow fuller and stronger.

When you feel like your hair is lacking in volume, a natural reaction is to focus on the ends. While that’s typically where the most breakage occurs, you may actually want to focus your efforts on the scalp! After all, it’s the root of everything when it comes to your hair — literally.

This spray works to tone your scalp and stabilize it to grow healthier strands. It’s formulated with a unique caffeine complex that helps bring your scalp back to life, and a blend of different essential vitamins and nutrients that may help strengthen your existing locks. This is a lightweight formula that’s not greasy or sticky, and it’s incredibly easy to use. After showering, apply about six-to-eight spritzes of the treatment onto the scalp and massage it in after towel-drying hair. You can then take two-to-three more sprays onto the hair and brush that through — and you’re done!

One reviewer said that this treatment is finally helping their hair return to its former glory, and as a result, their “hair brush isn’t full of hair anymore.” Another shopper said that they “notice how much fuller [their] hair feels” after just a few weeks of regular use. If you’re tired of thinning hair, this treatment is might be the saving grace your follicles deserve!

