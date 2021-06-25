Eliminate Greasy Hair for 48 Hours With This 2-in-1 Shampoo Powder Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Forget everything you thought you knew about dry shampoo — our latest discovery could be a total game-changer. Don’t get Us wrong: We love our existing collection of dry shampoos and how well they work to keep us fresh between washes. In fact, we often delay our shampoo sessions by multiple days thanks to this grease-fighting product!

But we can’t help but wonder if there’s a healthier fix — and it seems there might be, because this hair mask from Klorane is seriously impressive! It can keep your hair looking sleek and grease-free for up to two days. If you’re not familiar with hair masks, keeping reading for the scoop.

Get the Oil Control 2-in-1 Mask Shampoo Powder With Nettle for $26, available from Klorane!

How exactly does this shampoo powder mask work? Well, it’s not the same as the standard dry shampoos that you spray on — it’s slightly more involved. Each packet is a one-time-use situation, and you actually mix the dry powder with water to make it work properly. While you’re in the shower, pour out the packet into your hand and add just a couple of drops of water to give it a thick, creamy consistency. Then, work it into your wet hair and concentrate it on the scalp region and roots. After a couple of minutes, rinse it out and follow up with your conditioner of choice!

If your hair tends to get oily fast, this is a great treatment to use if you want to prolong your flawless look for longer than traditional shampoos. You might even be able to skip the dry shampoo if this mask is a part of your routine! This is also safe to use for color-treated hair, which is ideal if you want to prevent any type of fading.

The key ingredient in this hair mask is organic nettle, which is a proven way to control excess oils that cause dirty-looking hair. Clay also helps to absorb these oils and give locks a boost in volume for a luscious, bouncy look! If you find yourself needing to wash your hair frequently or use dry shampoo daily, this is a strong product for you to try. We all want our hair to look as healthy as possible, and this mask could be a staple pick that we keep handy in the shower from here on out!

