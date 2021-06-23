This Is the Secret Way to Get Beautiful, Sun-Drenched Hair Without Bleach

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Back in the day, if you had blonde, dark blonde or even light brown hair, using Sun-In in the summer was pretty much a given. Confession: We were seriously obsessed with the stuff! It’s still a popular lightening product, but we’re ready for an upgrade to get Us the sun-kissed beach babe hair of our dreams!

We’ve been into clean beauty products lately — especially when it comes to skincare and hair care. When we shop for new products to test out, Klorane is one of our first stops! The brand makes an effort to create formulas with only the best ingredients, and their product line includes a hair lightening spray that we’re beyond ready to try for the summer.

Sun Lightening Spray With Chamomile and Honey

This Sun Lightening Spray is the elevated hair lightener that we’ve all been looking for. It doesn’t contain any harsh ingredients that can dry out or even damage your hair, but it may give you the most beautiful blonde highlights and lightened locks for the warm-weather months! You’ll look like you live on a tropical island year-round with this spray packed away in your beach or pool bag.

Here’s how it works — you spritz the product onto dry or towel-dried hair so that it can fully absorb into your strands. Make sure your locks aren’t damp so that you can score the maximum lightening benefits! Once that’s complete, you can go about your day, whether you’re spending the entire afternoon outdoors or just going for a quick walk. It’s not just activated with sunlight — you can also accelerate the process with heated styling tools!

Sun Lightening Spray With Chamomile and Honey

Klorane recommends that you use this spray daily for at least three-to-four weeks to see your final lightening results. They also provide you with handy hacks to snag natural-looking highlights and even an ombré or balayage effect on your hair!

Unlike a lot of other lightening sprays on the market, this one is super lightweight and won’t make your hair feel stiff or sticky. It also has a great natural scent thanks to the chamomile and honey in the formula, which are two natural lightening agents that help your hair look sun-kissed. Even though you may get faster lightening results by throwing bleach at the problem, using this spray will be far gentler on your hair and leave it looking so much healthier. Wins all around!

Sun Lightening Spray With Chamomile and Honey

