13 Knit Pieces That Will Upgrade Any Outfit — Starting at $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With fall inching closer and closer, we’re looking less toward lightweight linen pieces and more toward soft, cozy knits. We won’t lie — looking at these pieces definitely makes us excited for colorful, falling leaves, pumpkin spice everything and fireplaces blazing.

If you’re not totally feeling fall yet, these 13 pieces we picked out may just change your mind in a major way. By the time you reach the end, you may be cranking the air conditioner just so you can start wearing knits even sooner!

1. This Crochet Crop Top

Crochet knits are having a big moment in fashion right now, and when they take the form of this colorful crop top, they can’t be stopped!

Get the Mango Handmade Crochet Crop Top for just $80!

2. This Knit Cami

This is the ultimate transitional piece for heading from summer into fall. You get that cami design, but with a softer, warmer fabric — plus some mega-cute polka dots!

Get the Anthropologie Maeve Knit Polka Dot Tank for just $80!

3. This Mock-Neck Tank

A mock neckline automatically adds a dose of chic style to any look, and this Sandro top is obviously no exception!

Get the Sandro Knit Top (originally $175) for just $88!

4. This Slim-Fit Sweater

Look closely to see that this fitted sweater actually features two tones of fabric to bring some “extra dimension” to your look!

Get the Scotch & Soda Knitted Slim-Fit Sweater for just $148!

5. This Polo Sweater

How cute is this polo sweater top? Dress it up, dress it down and make sure someone’s taking cute photos of you wearing it!

Get the Mango Contrasting Knitted Polo Shirt (originally $60) for just $40!

6. This Sweater Vest

Sweater vests have had a huge resurgence over the past year as supermodels have rocked them left and right. This off-white one will go with everything!

Get the COS Knitted Vest for just $59!

7. This Diamond-Stitch Sweater

The diamond stitch on this sweater automatically makes it stand out, in addition to the lovely pink shade. It’s made of a super-soft wool blend too!

Get the Sweaty Betty Diamond Knitted Sweater (originally $148) for just $73!

8. This Pointelle Cardigan

Not only does this cardigan come in a pretty periwinkle purple, but it has amazing accents like pointelle sleeves, covered with little eyelet holes for both breathability and style!

Get the ASTR The Label Angelica Pointelle Knit Cardigan (originally $98) for just $78!

9. This Asymmetrical Top

Add a little unexpected flair to your look with this sophisticated top and its asymmetrical design. Oh, and the fabric is “luxurious,” which we obviously love!

Get the Reiss Lorna Asymmetric Knitted Top (originally $240) for just $96!

10. This Patterned Skirt

Bold and eye-catching, this skirt is going to be drawing in compliments like an extra-strength magnet!

Get the Anthropologie Maeve Slim Knit Mini Skirt for just $98!

11. These Biker Shorts

Before it gets too, too cold for shorts, you’ll definitely want to pair these up with an oversized sweater and booties for maximum cuteness!

Get the Madewell MWL Knit High-Rise 9″ Biker Shorts (originally $30) for just $25!

12. These Ribbed Trousers

These slightly flared knit trousers can in styled in many different ways, whether with a cropped tank or a button-up blouse. We love that they’re made from recycled materials too!

Get the Mango Ribbed Knit Trousers (originally $40) for just $30!

13. This Cutout Dress

You don’t have to leave cutouts behind in the summer. Knit dresses like this make them totally perfect for fall too!

Get the Wildred by Aritzia Cutout Knit Dress for just $88!

