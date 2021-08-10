Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Contrary to popular belief, wearing loose, relaxed, roomy pieces doesn’t automatically mean you’re dressed in loungewear or pajamas. There is most definitely a way to keep your comfort level at the maximum while actually looking totally fashionable and chic!

Not just any loose or oversized piece will do the trick though. It’s best to look out for certain silhouettes, accents or fabrics. But how do you even begin that search? With Us! We’ve already picked out 17 pieces we think you’ll love!

17 Loose, Relaxed Pieces You’ll Prefer Over Tight Dresses

Casual Tops

1. This LIYOHON tunic top is nice and flowy, but the fabric tapering at the forearms really pulls the look together. So cute for fall!

2. This SweatyRocks tee upgrades the basic T-shirt look. Its color-blocking and accent pocket instantly drew Us in!

3. No one would ever mistake this Halife top for loungewear. The off-the-shoulder design instantly elevates your look!

Dressy Tops

4. This lantern-sleeve SheIn blouse is great because you can adjust the fit. Tighten or loosen the belt — or remove it entirely!

5. If you’re a fan of flowy chiffon, we have the piece for you. This ACEVOG blouse is gorgeous and has so many fans!

6. With a one-shoulder design and a gorgeous bow detail, this Guteidee top is going to make waves at your next big event!

Pants

7. These patterned Billabong pants are comfy enough to snooze in but chic enough for a photo shoot with friends. They could even work for a date night!

8. If the weather’s warm and you need a little extra breathability but don’t want to give up the pants look, then check out these Simplee Apparel pants. The high slits are perfect for summer!

9. If you’re all about funky patterns, check out these Lu’s Chic pants. We love that they have a smocked waistband too!

10. We’re big fans of joggers, especially when they’re cute enough to wear outside of workouts. This CRZ YOGA pair definitely makes the cut!

Shorts

11. Sick of tight denim shorts? Time to try out these awesome Plaid&Plain jean shorts instead!

12. These Dokotoo drawstring shorts are a huge hit on Amazon. We know we want them in every color and pattern!

13. Want to dress things up a little? Check out these paper bag waist GRACE KARIN shorts!

14. These soft Dokotoo shorts are so beachy and adorable. We love the decorative button details!

Sweaters

15. We’re obsessed with this striped ZESICA sweater. The ultra-dropped shoulders and oversized sleeves are our favorites!

16. This long YIBOCK cardigan has a chunky knit and a whole lot of color options. It has plenty of rave reviews too!

17. Let this waffle-knit ReachMe sweater fall off your shoulders for an effortless elegance. A comfy one too!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!