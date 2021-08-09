21 Universally-Flattering Black Dresses, Jumpsuits and Rompers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter what color trends come and go over the seasons, black is ultimately always going to be the new black. It’s always going to be sleek and flattering, and the fact that it can switch from sophisticated and fancy to edgy and tough in a second makes it a timeless, versatile must for any wardrobe.

If you’re looking for a few more black pieces to add to your closet, we’ve picked out 21 for you. These dresses, jumpsuits and rompers are universally flattering and unbelievably wearable. Check them out below!

Mini Dresses

1. If you’re looking for versatility, you’ve found it in this DouBCQ dress. It’s the ultimate grab-and-go piece that can be styled in so many different ways!

2. This waist-cinching GRACE KARIN shirtdress is a beauty. Those floral cutout details just below the shoulders are stunning!

3. If you typically avoid tighter dresses for fear that you won’t look good in them, this Wenrine dress may change your outlook. The ruching is incredibly figure-friendly!

4. If you like a little print, then definitely check out this Lark & Ro dress. The fabric gathers at the waist for a cinched look, and we love the faux-wrap design of the skirt!

Midi Dresses

5. This SUPESU slip dress is simplicity at its finest. Style it with heels and an up-do one day, and switch things up with a denim jacket and sneakers the next!

6. This long-sleeve, belted The Drop dress is going to collect compliments like a magnet. The mock neckline seals the deal!

7. Keep things flowy, comfy and chic in this Zattcas dress. We adore the fluttery short sleeves!

8. This ribbed knit Sugar Lips dress is totally comfy. The square neckline is 100% on trend too!

Maxi Dresses

9. Wear this GRECERELLE cami dress by itself in the summer and over a turtleneck top in the winter. Don’t confine it to just one season!

10. Make a major statement in this Verdusa dress. The oversized fit and batwing sleeves look like they were plucked straight off the runway!

11. Getting glammed up? Don’t forget this satin, plunging SheIn evening dress and its eye-catching high slit!

12. Take things off the shoulder with this LILBETTER dress. It has pockets!

13. This gorgeous TRUTH & FABLE dress will turn heads with its artsy polka dot print and keyhole neckline!

Jumpsuits

14. This Happy Sailed jumpsuit is all kinds of comfy. Wear it as is or belt it at the natural waist to show off your silhouette!

15. Let the wide neckline of this Prinbara jumpsuit drape off a shoulder for an effortless elegance. Slip on some jewelry for added pizazz!

16. This ROSKIKI jumpsuit definitely looks comfy enough to sleep in. Details like the contrasting buttons, however, make it a piece you’ll be dying to show off to friends!

17. Prepare to wow in this Glamaker jumpsuit. The one-shoulder style has never looked so good!

Rompers

18. We can see why this pom pom, wrap-style Angashion romper has so many reviews. It’s so cute, we want it in every other color too!

19. The cutout trend isn’t going anywhere. How could it when pieces like this SweatyRocks romper exist?

20. Moody summer vibes! We adore the ruffle detail on this strapless LEANI romper!

21. This dotted Jeanewpole1 romper looks almost like a mini dress. We love the addition of the tie straps too!

