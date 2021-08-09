This Adorable Cropped Cardigan Is Serving Up Major ’90s Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a retro fashion moment? Out of the many decades referenced in contemporary womenswear, the ’90s may currently be the most popular. We adore all of the relaxed style staples that dominated the scene back then — and right now, that aesthetic is back in a major way!

In terms of accessories, butterfly clips and small shoulder bags are all the rage on Instagram — and as for clothing, sweaters that Cher Horowitz from Clueless would wear are totally trending! Case in point: This cropped floral cardigan from VLOJELRY is too cute for words, and we’re getting our hands on it ASAP.

Get the VLOJELRY Women’s Flower Long Sleeve Short Cardigan with free shipping for just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cropped cardi features a classic floral pattern that’s hard to resist. It’s available in three bright hues — green, blue and yellow! If we had to choose one favorite, the green option takes the cake — but they’re all swoon-worthy. Each of the main shades includes complementary flowers, which instantly elevates the look.

Shoppers are clearly loving this sweater just as much as we are. One even said that it’s “hard to not wear it every day,” which is amazing feedback. Others have called this the “most perfect” sweater they own — talk about a rave!

You can team this sweater with a cute tennis skirt and sandals on cooler summer days and with high-waisted jeans and white sneakers in the fall — the styling opportunities are endless! It will obviously be the focal point of any outfit you do create, so let it stand out. Still, there are plenty of bottoms that will pair perfectly. If you’re a fan of ’90s style icons and their laid-back looks, this sweater is a must-have. Prepare to be absolutely obsessed once your package arrives!

