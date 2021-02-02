These Koolaburra by UGG Boots Are on Sale and Ship Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Love the look and coziness of UGG boots but still feel like you can’t quite justify the price? Totally understandable. Even the brand itself gets it. That’s why Koolaburra by UGG exists. Being a member of the UGG family, Koolaburra still delivers very comfy, very cute shoe styles, but it’s more of a lifestyle brand, offering more affordable prices!

When we spotted these Koolaburra boots, we had no doubt that they came from UGG. They have that classic style we all know and love. What surprised us was the price. These boots were already nearly $100 lower than their regular UGG counterparts — and now that they’re on sale, we can grab them for even less!

Get the Koolaburra by UGG Koola Short Fashion Boot (originally $80) now starting at just $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

These boots have a soft suede upper, but we’re obviously even more interested in what’s going on inside. Take a peek over the collar of the shaft to find the ultra-plush combination sheepskin and faux-fur lining. Now that’s what we’re talking about. Cushioning will greet your feet, and the warmth of the lining will feel truly delightful, delivering toasty toes every time.

These highly-reviewed boots are finished off with a durable, textured outsole with the slightest bit of platform, which is great for keeping the upper from getting dirty. We certainly don’t hate the boost in height either!

Now that you know the magic of Koolaburra (or are simply continuing to bask in it), aren’t you curious about what else the brand has to offer? We wouldn’t leave you hanging. We picked out a few more pairs of the brand’s shoes available on Amazon that shoppers are loving!

Your feet will crave these Milo Scuff Slippers as soon as you get home from work or running errands. And first thing in the morning. Whenever you’re at home, basically!

This Fuzz’n Ii Slipper is super similar to the UGG Fluff Yeah style, but you can grab a pair here for under $50!

If you’re looking for lace-up style boots instead of slip-on — but don’t want it to skimp on the faux fur — then you need to check out these Tynlee Snow Boots!

