These Ultra-Affordable Slippers Remind Us of Our Favorite UGGs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Slippers are an absolute must-have, especially in the chilly winter months. Not only do they exude cozy vibes, they’re practical — keeping our feet warm is a top priority. We get plenty of use from slippers, and occasionally even rock them outside of the house if we’re just running a quick errand!

Once our go-to pair starts showing signs of wear and tear, it’s crucial to have another on deck. If you’re shopping for slippers right now, you’re likely looking to well-known brands including UGG. While we always adore their top-notch products, there are much more affordable versions on Amazon that offer up similar quality and style!

Get the SOSUSHOE Women’s Memory Foam Fluffy Fur Soft Slippers for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

These slippers from SOSUSHOE remind Us of the iconic Coquettes from UGG, but they cost a small fraction of the price. The faux-fur exterior creates a fabulously fluffy look, and will surely feel incredibly soft. These slippers have a similar lining inside, plus a memory foam sole that will keep your feet supported. That’s what we like to hear!

Get the SOSUSHOE Women’s Memory Foam Fluffy Fur Soft Slippers for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

These slippers are available in a slew of shades — four to be exact — and they’re all neutral hues that will certainly complement your staple loungewear pieces. As an added touch, the color of the fur matches the base of the shoe for a consistent, chic aesthetic. It’s no surprise that these slippers are one of the more popular pairs on Amazon at the moment, and they come highly recommended by reviewers who are in the market for a new, affordable pair. Not only will these slippers add value to your everyday ensembles, they’re also a great gift idea for Valentine’s Day and beyond!

See it: Get the SOSUSHOE Women’s Memory Foam Fluffy Fur Soft Slippers for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SOSUSHOE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!