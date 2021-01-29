Hilary Duff Wore This Mega-Cozy Free People Sweater and You Can Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever buy a sweater and it ends up being super itchy, or it looks like you’re wearing a potato sack — or both? You want that cozy, oversized look, but you still want to look like you put effort into your outfit (even if you didn’t)!

One brand we trust when buying sweaters is Free People, and we’re not alone. Apart from so many other shoppers just like Us, celebrities see the brand as a go-to fashion destination themselves. Hilary Duff, for example, recently stepped out in this Free People sweater and looked so chic and comfy at the same time!

Get the Free People Easy Street Tunic Sweater starting at $124 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a relaxed fit and looked perfect on the soon-to-be mama of three. She complemented its coziness by adding some edge with a pair of Dr. Marten boots, going sophisticated as well with a Celine purse. We have to say, the baguette she was carrying was also one of our favorite parts of the look. This was while she was out on a Whole Foods shopping trip with husband Matthew Koma, after all!

This Free People sweater is made of a soft cotton blend and keeps things carefree with ultra-dropped shoulders and notches at the sides of the hem. The entire thing is ribbed, but you’ll see more pronounced ribbing at the neckline, sleeve cuffs and hem. It has a longer silhouette too, making it equally perfect for wearing over leggings or partially tucking into pants!

This sweater is currently available in 10 colors on Amazon, but some sizes are selling out, so you’ll need to act fast to grab your favorite still in stock. Duff’s grey isn’t currently available, but you can still keep it classic with a neutral like Cream or get another very similar look with Lavender. You can also play with other fun colors (with fun names!) like Pomegranate, Fancy Blue, Zested Lime, Bright Pink, Violet Panther, Chocolate or Sahara. There’s a black version as well, because…duh!

Take inspiration from Duff to craft some fun outfits with this sweater as your starting point, or try something on the dressier side, maybe tucking it into a pencil-length skirt and slipping on some kitten heels or knee-high boots. We just wanted to give you a little peek into its versatility, but we know you’ll have no trouble coming up with creative outfits on your own!

