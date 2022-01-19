These Trendy Koolaburra by Ugg Boots Cost $100 Less Than Original Uggs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every season has its go-to slip-on shoe. In spring, it’s slides. In summer, it’s sandals. In fall, it’s mules. And in winter, it’s Uggs. No matter where we’re going, we always want to wear our warmest footwear. Lined with signature sheepskin, these traditional tall boots are the epitome of cozy comfort. They’ve been a winter wardrobe favorite for decades, but they’re especially on trend right now. Celebs from J.Lo to Selena Gomez have recently been spotted rocking Uggs, so you know that fuzzy fashion is back in style!

As much as we adore our Uggs, the shoe brand is slightly out of our budget. We want the Ugg look without the Ugg price tag. Amazing news! We found an affordable alternative from Ugg’s sister brand that won’t break the bank. These Koolaburra by Ugg tall boots appear nearly identical to the original Ugg style but for a fraction of the cost — in fact, you can score these shoes from Amazon for $100 less than Ugg boots. You don’t want to miss these major savings!

The Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Tall Koola Boot is virtually indistinguishable from the iconic Ugg boot style we all know and love. Featuring soft suede, plush sheepskin and faux fur, this shoe is a classic closet staple. The cushioned wool sockliner and lightweight sole add extra comfort, and the pull-on design provides easy on-off access when you’re on the go. These tall boots comes in four core colors that go with any outfit — chestnut, black, beige and grey.

I own these Koolaburra by Ugg boots in addition to regular Ugg boots, and I can hardly notice a difference between the two styles. The Koolaburra by Ugg shoes actually feel more durable! They’re super cozy and insulated, ideal to wear when shopping or even outdoor dining. My black boots look so sleek and sophisticated, and no one would know they aren’t original Uggs.

If you’re a loyal Ugg fan who’s on the fence about these Koolaburra by Ugg boots, just read these rave reviews. “I love the Koolaburras!” one shopper gushed. “They are comfy, cute and a lot less money!” Another customer claimed that these boots are “very comfy and warm. It’s nice they are cheaper than regular Uggs and I actually think they’re cuter.” Sounds like an upgrade at a discount! “Love these boots,” one shopper shared. “There is no difference in the look or feel of the boot whatsoever.”

Team these tall boots with leggings and an oversized sweater or throw them on over skinny jeans. Your toes will stay toasty and your #OOTD will stay on point!

