Reviewers Say This Glow Oil Makes Their Skin Pop Perfectly

Nothing makes Us feel more fabulous than giving off a gorgeous, sun-kissed look in the summer! There’s just something about having radiant skin that can make anyone feel more confident. Maybe it’s all the extra sun that we’re getting after a long winter, or maybe clothes simply look better when there’s a tan involved!

Here’s the good news: We can achieve tanned, glowing skin all summer long by enhancing it with this body oil from Kopari! Not only do shoppers say it feels fabulous and makes their skin “pop,” it also has incredible moisturizing properties that can extend your tan to make it last longer.

This body oil is packed with tiny pieces of natural pearlescent minerals that resemble a fine glitter and make your skin shine. It has a golden tint that soaks into your skin and gives it a goddess-like glow that’s instantly eye-catching. Lather this body oil on before hitting the beach or pool, and prepare to turn heads. An Instagram pic is an absolute must!

Many shoppers may be weary of body oils because these products tend to be greasy, but reviewers note this one isn’t too oily and effortlessly soaks into the skin. One reviewer assures Us that it will “give you a golden look” without any stickiness. You can use it on its own, but if you want to tone down the shine for just a hint of sparkle, numerous shoppers suggest mixing it in with your usual body lotion.

This oil is also seriously nourishing and may make your skin feel softer and more hydrated, which can help your tan last longer. Staying moisturized ensures that your skin doesn’t get too dried out from the sun and start peeling, which is never fun. If you don’t want your tan to fade too quickly once the fall comes around, this body oil can continue to help you out!

This oil’s coconut gardenia scent will also make you feel like you’re living in a tropical paradise. Plenty of shoppers rave about how much they love the fragrance and keep coming back to this oil primarily for this reason. Sold? Same here — we’re beyond ready to leave ourselves looking like bronzed beach babes with this shimmering body oil!

