While many skincare essentials that we love can add up in the price department, some of our other favorites are surprisingly affordable! Don’t let the low price tags fool you — sometimes the creams (or serums) of the crop are major steals that people often overlook.

It’s a fact: You don’t have to spend a fortune to score a product haul that does wonders for your complexion, and this serum that costs $18 is just one example of a budget-friendly skin savior. It’s a nutrient-packed serum that may give your skin the youthful glow you’ve been trying to achieve!

Get the InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vit E for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are calling this serum from InstaNatural a “miracle in a bottle,” and they claim it does wonders for their skin. One shopper even says that this product makes them appear younger than they actually are — even shedding up to five years off of their face! The serum is powered with potent vitamin C, which can help to brighten up the complexion and even out skin tone. Vitamin C is also a strong ingredient for dark spot treatment, and numerous happy customers are thrilled to share that this serum did the trick.

The formula also contains hyaluronic acid, which is an amazing ingredient for anti-aging benefits. It’s incredibly hydrating and may boost collagen to make your skin look plumper, which then helps to fade fine lines and wrinkles over time. One shopper also claims that this serum helps keep hormonal acne at bay — talk about a bonus!

The common consensus surrounding this serum is astonishment over how well it works for an under-$20 product! The results are fantastic across the board, and reportedly comparable to higher-end serums on the market. Over time, your skin may reflect the youthful glow that’s faded over the years — and when that day comes, both your complexion and wallet will thank you!

