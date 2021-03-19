Why 94% of Users Love How This Scrub ‘Polishes Skin to Perfection’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that the spring season is on the horizon, we’re starting to shed our warm winter layers and planning to show a little bit of skin in the process! While it’s an exciting feeling, we do want to make sure our skin is prepped and ready to bask in the sunshine.

The winter months are grueling for all of our bodies. For starters, it’s an incredibly dry season and skin inevitably suffers as a result. And we’re not just talking about the face — nothing is immune to the bitter cold’s wrath. Built-up dryness leads to dullness, and the results are far from flattering. It’s officially time to stow away our heavy-duty winter clothes and banish buildup, and this incredible body scrub from Kopari may be the secret!

This scrub is simply magical — it’s made from powerful all-natural ingredients that can help clear away dead skin cells and leave your skin looking soft and supple. In fact, 94% of users that have tried this scrub said they were thrilled with the healthy glow it created — and one even states this product “polishes skin to perfection”! 97% of shoppers also note that this scrub helped reduce the appearance of rough skin after four weeks, and 99% claim it created a softer, smoother look for their skin in this time frame.

This is an all-natural vegan scrub that’s free of sulfates, silicones and parabens. The product is infused with ground Tahitian coconut shell, which acts as an agent to buff away dry or dead skin from the body. It also utilizes brown sugar to make sure that your skin is left feeling smoother than ever before!

A lot of shoppers may be weary about incorporating new body scrubs into their routine for fear of irritation. Luckily, to counteract the scrubbing effects, the product is infused with coconut oil to give your skin the hydration it needs after such a deep clean. If you’re looking to give your skin an instant boost, this is a solid option — and it’s also a fantastic way to prep for a fake tan application. This scrub will leave your skin ready for all of your favorite mini skirts and dresses, and that’s exactly why it may be worth a try!

