Kopari Just Launched a Body Scrub That May Smooth Out Annoying Bumps

Body scrubs are an excellent way to exfoliate in the shower to reveal smoother, softer skin. Most body scrubs we’ve tried in the past get the job done, but they’re certainly not all created equally. You may think that most scrubs are built in a similar fashion — by combining a buffing agent with a moisturizing base.

But sometimes, a scrub goes the extra mile to help with other concerns that you may be dealing with — and not just simple exfoliation. Some people struggle with a more intense version of dry skin that results in uncomfortable rough patches or tiny bumps. If this sounds familiar to you, Kopari just launched a body scrub which could become the solution you’ve been looking for!

Get the KP Body Bumps Be Gone scrub for $24 at Kopari!

The brand new KP Body Bumps Be Gone scrub is formulated to deal with a specific skin condition called Keratosis Pilaris, which is what the “KP” stands for. This product is both a scrub and a treatment that may help you get rid of those bumps and patches on your body. The formula includes natural exfoliants that work together to open up your pores and remove dry or dead skin that’s sitting on the surface — plus chemical exfoliants that dig deeper to banish the excess buildup that may be causing irritation.

Even if you don’t deal with Keratosis Pilaris but have yet to find a scrub that works for your skin, this might be a suitable option. You can use it one or two times per week in the shower, but we would recommend starting off slow so that you don’t potentially make your skin irritation even worse. While your skin is still wet, take a small amount of the scrub and massage it in for a couple of minutes — then rinse and pat dry. It’s that simple!

According to the brand, if you keep up with this scrub and use it regularly, your skin may completely transform. This product launch couldn’t come at a better time, as you can use it to make your skin ready for the spring and summer! When you use this scrub, it’s advised that you limit your sun exposure — which is ideal for the winter months. Shoppers say that they already started noticing results after just a few uses, so there’s no telling how far this scrub can take you in two or three months! By the time it’s warm, your skin will be prepped to shine in its soft and smooth glory.

