Instant Obsession: We Tried Kopari’s New Pink Soufflé Body Mask

We show our face a lot of love when it comes to skincare. We pile on the clay masks and sheet masks, the toners, the serums and the creams. Once we move below the neck, however, our routine simplifies to the extreme. We cleanse our body, we put on lotion…and that’s about it.

We think it’s time to show our body some love too. We want our body acne to clear up, we want our skin tone to be brighter and we want our cellulite, stretch marks and fine lines to fade away, so why don’t we do something about it? Kopari’s brand new Pink Soufflé Body Mask just launched and it’s ready to target all of the above!

This mask is the exact piece our skincare routine was missing. Its whipped formula is an absolutely dreamy texture, its scent is fresh, fruity and summery and its clean ingredients are chef’s kiss levels of perfection. You have skin-favorite niacinamide to help minimize the appearance of pores, kaolin and bentonite clays to target backne, buttne, chestne and any other body acne, antioxidant-rich dragon fruit extract to brighten, tighten and protect as well as coconut oil to hydrate via fatty acids, vitamin E and proteins.

As expected from Kopari, this body mask is cruelty-free, vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free, so you can feel good about putting it on your skin. Even the packaging is a win, as it’s made from recycled materials — and can be recycled when you’re all done with it!

I was able to give this gorgeous mask a try, and — spoiler alert — it’s earned an official spot on my skincare shelf in the bathroom. Here’s how you use it. You start off with clean, dry skin and spread it over whatever areas you’re targeting, such as the booty, thighs, chest or back. I concentrated on my shoulder area and upper back, as well as my upper chest, as 2020 decided it wasn’t wreaking enough havoc and decided to bless me with some body breakouts I’m still dealing with. Spreading this mask over your skin is like painting yourself pink, which we love because it’s easy to see which spots you missed. Warning: It may also make you feel like an actual, ethereal fairy when you see yourself in a mirror!

Leave the mask on for 10 minutes, and then hop into the shower and wash off with soap. Once you’re dried off, seal everything in with a moisturizer like Kopari’s famous 100% Organic Coconut Melt. All that’s left to do then is admire your skin. I immediately saw a difference and wished I could fast-forward to putting it on again, excited by how much my skin could transform with just a few more uses!

However, whenever and wherever you choose to apply this product, we just have one piece of advice. Claim a jar as soon as possible! This is the perfect time of year for a body mask like this, and you don’t want it to sell out before you can get your hands on one!

