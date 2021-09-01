Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever seen a movie with a scene set in the spa? The characters always seem to be indulging in a lavish treatment — be it a massage or mud bath. The latter may seem bizarre or uncomfortable to you, but they’re an essential in the lives of many self-care devotees. Body masks, which are somewhat similar to mud baths, can seriously improve the look of your skin if you deal with certain issues — including acne and cellulite.

You can treat yourself by splurging at your local spa, or you can save your hard-earned cash and do it at home with the help of the latest product from Kopari! Shoppers are obsessing over their new Pink Soufflé Body Mask, and claim that it feels like getting a high-quality treatment from the comfort of their own homes.

This “pore-perfecting” body mask may help to detoxify your skin just like any other mask that you would typically use on your face. This body mask is gentle and super hydrating thanks to the coconut oil, which is a staple ingredient for the Kopari brand. This mask is also formulated with different antioxidant-rich ingredients that may help brighten up the skin and give it new life!

You can use this mask all over your body, or simply as a spot treatment if you notice a pesky blemish pop up. Make sure you’ve cleansed your skin and fully dried it before lathering yourself up though! It also may be wise to exfoliate your body before you use this mask to get rid of dead skin cells. Leave the mask on for 10 minutes, rinse it off in the shower and you’re all set! You can also follow up with your favorite body moisturizer if you’re in the mood for extra hydration.

Shoppers say that they’re completely blown away with how “soft and smooth” their skin looks after using this mask, with one ecstatic reviewing claiming that it’s like “magic”! Any “little bumps” are completely cleared up, and the pink hue of the mask makes it extra fun to use. Having this body mask on hand is absolutely ideal for chilly nights in when you want to feel as luxurious and pampered as possible!

