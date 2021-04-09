Eliminate Flashback and Face Shine With This Silky Setting Powder

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a lot to be excited about these days. There’s a more hopeful feeling in the air with spring underway and the summer season within reach, and things feel like they’re slowly getting back to normal — whatever that may mean for you!

Of course, this likely means many of Us will be far more social than we have been over the last year, so we’re making sure that we’re putting our best face forward as our calendar fills up. Having the right setting powder to give our skin the most flawless finish is crucial, and we’re turning to the Cloud Set from Kosas to score the complexion of our dreams.

Is this the best setting powder of all time? Tons of shoppers seem to think so! One reviewer said that their skin “has never looked better,” and another claimed it’s the “best powder” they’ve ever owned. High praise!

What makes this setting powder different is that it can help get rid of unwanted shine without taking away from the natural glow of your skin. A lot of setting powders have a mattifying effect, which is ideal for anyone who has particularly oily skin. The only problem with those types of powders is that the matte finish can leave the skin looking fairly flat — but this product from Kosas doesn’t!

Reviewers note that this powder doesn’t get rid of their natural glow as it removes excess oil — a type of finish we didn’t even know was possible! Usually you have to choose between a matte or dewy finish, but this powder takes what we love about the two and blends them into one fantastic option. This finishing powder can also minimize the look of your pores and create a smoother complexion — while giving your skin just a touch of added coverage.

The Cloud Set powder is available in 10 different shades, and if you aren’t sure which color is right for your skin tone, Kosas has a super quick quiz that you can take to find your match! You can use this powder on its own or over your usual foundation and concealer routine to set your look, and take it with you on the go for quick touch-ups. Your skin will look like an Instagram filter come to life in every picture that you snap this summer!

