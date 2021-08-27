Get a Lace-Trim Tank Like Kourtney Kardashian’s for Just $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes when we’re looking through celebrities’ Instagram photos and Stories, we’re simply there as admirers. We know we’re not going to be wearing couture any time soon, so we just enjoy seeing how it looks on others, watching as spectators. Every once in a while though, we see a star wearing something that we could totally wear too — all without spending our life’s savings.

Just recently, Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram Story getting a facial treatment to keep her ageless skin on point. In the Story, she wore a lace-trim cami tank in black. We paused and thought, “Huh. Wouldn’t something like that be pretty easy to find?” And it was!

Get the VAVONNE Comfy Lace Cami Tank Top for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This VAVONNE top looks practically identical to Kardashian’s. It’s so affordable, it has great ratings and it’s even on Prime. Recreating a celeb’s look doesn’t get easier than this. This top is of great quality too, made of 100% cotton fabric, keeping things soft, skin-friendly and breathable!

We also love this top because it’s somewhere between a cami and a tank top. It’s fitted, but it’s not super tight like a cami undershirt. It has more of a body-grazing fit. The lace also makes the straps wider like a tank top, matching up with the lace at the neckline. Even the neckline is perfect — it’s lower cut but not plunging, with just a bit of a V-neck effect. And on the other side, you have a square back!

Get the VAVONNE Comfy Lace Cami Tank Top for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

A simple yet sweet piece like this can go far in your wardrobe. Wear it by itself up top like Kardashian, whether you’re getting a spa treatment or taking a walk in the heat, or use it as a layering piece under an open button-up, for example. You’ll definitely want it peeking out no matter what, making that lace known to all!

Love it so much in black that you want other colors? You’re in luck! Grab it in white — or check out the other versions with cute little heart details. Nothing is over $13 right now!

Get the VAVONNE Comfy Lace Cami Tank Top for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from VAVONNE here and check out other camis and tanks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!