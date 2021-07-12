Kourtney Kardashian Uses This Clean Beauty Skin Elixir Every Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could blindly swap skincare routines with anyone in the world without even a second thought, a top pick for Us would be Kourtney Kardashian. She obviously looks fantastic, but we’d also specifically choose her because we know how much she cares about using clean, healthy beauty.

Want a cleansing oil approved by Kardashian herself? One that’s reportedly free of animal products, parabens, sulfates and gluten? One that can even double as a moisturizer? Luckily, it doesn’t have to be some faraway dream. You can grab one Kardashian uses every day starting under $30!

Get the Living Libations Best Skin Ever Cleansing Moisturizer starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kardashian posted a list of her favorite clean beauty products that she uses every day on her website, Poosh, a little while back, and this cleansing oil made the cut. “It’s all about choices,” Kardashian wrote, “and if you opt for skin and hygiene products that are free of harmful chemicals, it leads to a cleaner and overall healthier way of living.”

This cruelty-free oil is made with pure pressed plant oils and packed with omega fatty acids, vitamins, lipids and hundreds of bioactive compounds, according to the company. It even comes in an eco-friendly glass bottle. We could see right away why Kardashian would like it, but the more we looked into it, but more we adored it!

This Best Skin Ever oil is all about making your skin glow. It’s meant to remove makeup and impurities at the end of the day as well as hydrate the skin, especially after a long day in the sun. It’s made for all skin types too, including for those prone to acne. You can even use it on your body!

This oil works a little differently than most cleansing oils, so we want to walk you through the recommended ways to use it. Instead of applying to a dry face with your hands, wet a washcloth with water and apply one or two squirts of oil onto the cloth. Massage your face, neck and the back of your neck with the cloth, either keeping things gentle or scrubbing more vigorously if it’s time to exfoliate. You can rinse afterward or simply leave it on! If you’re using this oil on your body, take a bath or shower first and, using the same washcloth method, massage all over.

This Living Libations oil is available in three sizes at Amazon — and it’s on Prime — so head over and grab one for yourself today!

