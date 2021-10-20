This ‘Extreme’ Mascara Is a Personal Go-To for Kourtney Kardashian

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always want our eyelashes to look longer and more voluminous. It’s why false lashes exist. So many of us have the same yearning for beautiful lashes that make our eyes pop and take our glam level to the extreme. Sadly, false lashes aren’t always the best option — they can be uncomfortable, expensive or too unnatural looking. There’s also the fear of them falling off before we get home!

Of course, there’s always mascara, but it often doesn’t measure up, or it’s too clumpy and tends to smudge. There are so many brands and creations out there though — one of them has to be everything we’ve ever wanted…right? Right! If this Lancôme one has earned a spot in Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup bag, then we know it must be something special!

Get the Lancôme Grandiôse Extrême Mascara for just $32 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

Kardashian, who’s newly engaged to Travis Barker, has been making countless headlines lately. We’re all about it, but we’re also searching back to before her whirlwind romance with the Blink-182 drummer began. Specifically, we find ourselves still referencing a video she recorded for Vogue in 2019: “Kourtney Kardashian’s Guide to Natural-ish Masking and Makeup.”

It was in this video that she revealed this Grandiôse Extrême Mascara as part of her routine. She even had one with her name on it! We were basically sold by that point, but we still looked into the mascara because we wanted to learn more about what makes it Kardashian-worthy.

This mascara claims to deliver “exceptional volume, remarkable length and maximum lift.” It brings on even more drama thanks to color-boosting polymer, making the pigment black as can be. The curved, swan-neck wand is just as much of a star, designed to make application easier and more effective with its ergonomic shape and dual bristles!

Nordstrom reviewers say this Lancôme mascara “makes lashes enormous,” even calling it a “lash-enhancing magic wand.” They’re obsessed with the “luscious, lovely length” it gives them, and they’re happy to report their lashes are “no longer MIA”!

Before you check out, we wanted to pass on a few tips so you can make the most out of this mascara. First, hold the brush horizontally so the swan-neck design curves upward for coating your outer and center lashline. Then you can rotate it so the neck is facing downward so you can target the shorter lashes at the inner lashline. The long bristles are for precision and suppleness while the short bristles load on the formula. Gorgeous, darling!

