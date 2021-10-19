Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kourtney Kardashian is absolutely glowing! The reality star just got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker over the weekend — and judging from her social media activity, she seems seriously smitten. But true love isn’t the only reason why Kardashian is beaming: She’s been shining long before Sunday’s picturesque proposal in Montecito. After all, the Poosh founder knows a thing or two about beauty and skincare.

So, what’s the secret to Kardashian’s radiant skin? A magical facial oil that rejuvenates and revitalizes. The Rosehip BioRegenerate by Pai is a top-rated treasure, and now you can snag a bottle for yourself from Amazon! Kardashian once told Vogue that this oil is an essential step in her morning skincare routine. A proponent of natural ingredients and clean products, the Keeping Up With the Kardashains alum prefers to use “really simple, simple makeup.” The same is true for her skincare — after applying a clarifying mask, organic lip scrub, hyaluronic serum and beauty elixir spray, Kardashian adds this Pai facial oil. “It also gives a little glow under your makeup,” she noted.

According to Pai, this Skincare Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is the most concentrated rosehip oil on the market. Formulated with carotenoids and CO2 supercritical extraction, this orange oil may reduce the appearance of fine lines and damaged skin. Rosehip contains antioxidants and vitamins that combat sun damage, stretch marks and scars. The facial oil also contains concentrated Omega 3 and 6, vital nutrients that can activate skin hydration. With regular use, this popular Pai product may improve skin firmness and flexibility. For best results, apply this product before sunscreen and makeup.

In addition to consulting clinical studies, we turned to product reviews to gauge customer satisfaction. And with 74% five-star ratings, the Pai Skincare Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a clear crowd-pleaser. One shopper even called this oil “life-changing.” Another gushed, “Absolutely in love with this! Treats every concern I have and makes my bare face feel more confident.” And one review declared: “My absolute favorite skin care product. I have acne-prone skin, but I’m also concerned with anti-aging and hydrating my skin — this product covers it all! Leaves my skin feeling amazing.”

If you’re concerned about using this oil with sensitive skin, just read this rave review: “Rich, luxurious, pure oil. I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin and love this oil. I have been using it for one year and have noticed reduced acne scarring, reduced redness and no breakouts. Love it!” Another shopper had a similar reaction: “I have dry, sensitive skin and this product has noticeably moisturized, calmed and brightened my face.” And one review reported that the rosehip oil helps heal “redness, dryness and skin irritation.” The shopper went on, “The brand is excellent, organic, natural and high quality. Always worth the price and cost!!! Yay for Pai!!!”

Take a page out of the Poosh playbook and try this Pai facial oil — we can’t guarantee it will give you Kardashian’s loved-up glow, but it could certainly come close.

