The Sneakers in Kourtney Kardashian’s Selfie Are Secretly Slaying on Amazon

When it comes to sneakers, the limit does not exist. We don’t think, “Well, we have three pairs, so we’ll cap it off at that.” We just wait for pair after pair to come into our lives, and that’s when we’re not actively searching. Who are we to deny a perfect pair of sneakers? Especially when they’re worn by a celebrity!

We know we weren’t the only ones to take notice of Kourtney Kardashian’s sneakers in one of her most recent selfies on Instagram. She posted in a Harry Hudson sweatsuit, but our eyes were quickly drawn to her sneakers. We went and found them hiding on Amazon, and the reviews were spectacular, so we absolutely knew we had to share!

Get the New Balance 990v5 Sneaker starting at $142 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

The best news is that Amazon even has Kardashian’s exact Grey/Castlerock shade in stock — plus three other shades! Your other options are Black/Silver, Navy/Silver and Moonbeam/Silver, which has a metallic golden splatter effect on the upper. Speaking of that upper, it’s a no-sew mix of soft suede and breathable, stretchy mesh. It’s flexible and sporty, and yes, it has that signature “N” New Balance logo!

This sneaker has a “classic running silhouette,” and you know it has numerous features that make it comfortable and supportive for running, walking, HIIT or just hanging out. Slide on past the laces, the soft tongue and the foam collar (check, check and check) to find the inside of the shoe, featuring a soft fabric lining and a removable Ortholite insole. This insole provides cushioning and arch support, and it’s even antimicrobial to keep your feet feeling (and smelling) fresh!

As for the outside, you’ll find durable rubber with a textured tread to provide traction and grip. These sneakers really are brilliantly designed from every angle. Shoppers even seem to agree they’re a massive improvement over the previous 990v4 version — a version they liked in the first place!

Sneaker lovers agree that these sneakers are worth every penny, so whether you want to treat yourself or someone else for the holidays, or you simply know a pair of sneakers like these will change your life for the better, this is the time and place to buy. Just remember to take your own mirror selfie in them à la Kardashian when they arrive!

