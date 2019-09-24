



We know all about superfoods, but do we know the best way to incorporate them into our diet? The thought of preparing and eating so many fruits and vegetables every day is honestly overwhelming — and very expensive. Is it so wrong that we want something more affordable, quick and easy? Not at all!

If we want something affordable, quick and easy, this supplement powder is exactly what’s going to hit the mark for us. It did for Kourtney Kardashian, after all, the queen of all things healthy and natural! Same goes for over 3,600 reviewers. In other words, this stuff is practically magic, and it’s available right at Amazon!

See it: Get the Nutrex Hawaii Pure Hawaiian Spirulina Powder in multiple sizes starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2019, but are subject to change.

Kardashian posted her daily morning rituals to her website, Poosh, including this Hawaiian Spirulina Powder as an everyday must have. She adds it to her 11 a.m. morning shake after her workout, saying she loves it for its abilities to “tone skin and boost radiance thanks to the wide range of nutrients like iron and chlorophyll (to name a couple).”

We know that Kardashian is justifiably picky about what she eats, so we’re not surprised to see that this powder is vegan, non-GMO, natural, gluten-free and soy-free. It’s also free of fillers, preservatives and dyes. Plus, it’s a farm-to-bottle product, with every batch being grown and tested right in the USA!

Thousands of shoppers are saying that this supplement has given them their life back, boosting their energy levels and leaving them feeling euphoric. They’re calling it a gift from the heavens above, loving how it’s even given them things like glowing skin and relief from acid reflux and insomnia!

Shoppers also say this is the number one product they’d suggest for increasing our overall wellness, one even noting that if they had to choose one thing to bring to a deserted island, it would be this powder! The reports of no weird aftertastes or smells don’t hurt either.

We can add this powder to our smoothies, shakes, bowls, salads or anything else we choose. Nutrex Hawaii says that each serving of this supplement contains “higher levels of some key antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins and minerals than five servings of fruits and vegetables,” which is just incredible. There’s no denying that it’s much quicker and easier to take one serving of this to boost our immunity, cardiovascular health and energy levels, too!

Taking this superfood is the simplest and possibly the most effective way to make a fast and noticeable change in your wellness and health, and with Kardashian’s approval, there’s no way we’re letting this one pass us by — especially not while it’s starting under $15! That’s a deal — and a meal — we’ll never beat!

