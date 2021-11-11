Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our number one skincare rule? We always, always, always remove our makeup before going to bed at night. It doesn’t matter how late we get home or how tired we are. We still hold ourselves up over that sink and cleanse the day away, even in full zombie mode. It’s always worth it when we wake up with clear, healthy skin in the morning!

Of course, we want to make it easy on ourselves with a powerful cleanser that won’t leave us scrubbing our eyes and cheeks for minutes at a time. That’s why we love a product that removes makeup, cleanses and hydrates skin — all at once. If you have time for just one step in your skincare routine, this bestselling Tatcha cleansing oil is the way to go!

You’ll find Tatcha products on A-listers’ shelves everywhere. Meghan Markle is reportedly a huge fan, and Kourtney Kardashian joins her. Back in 2020, Kardashian revealed her beauty faves in an interview with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s website, Rose Inc. When asked about her evening skincare routine, she replied, “If I have makeup on, I remove it with either Tatcha cleansing oil or micellar water.”

We looked more into this cleansing oil to find out what exactly makes it Kardashian-worthy, and we found plenty of reasons as to why even a clean beauty connoisseur like Kourt is a fan. It’s a moisturizing, two-in-one makeup remover and cleanser, and it’s made with botanical ingredients like Japanese camellia oil (tsubaki), which is antioxidant-rich to help nourish skin from the inside out.

This cleanser claims to remove waterproof makeup, sunscreen and any other dirt or impurities your skin collects throughout the day. It contains hydrating ingredients as well, so even if you’re just too tired to do anything else, you won’t leave you skin high and dry!

Now, don’t think you can’t use a cleansing oil just because you have oily skin. This cleanser is made for all skin types, including oily, dry, sensitive, acne-prone and combination. There’s a difference between the excess sebum clogging your pores and this cleansing oil — using this product may actually help “melt away excess oil”! It also contains no mineral oil, so you won’t have to worry about any icky residue after rinsing!

To use this oil — and this is important — always start with dry hands and dry skin. This is your first step! Take one to two pumps and massage all over your face. You can then add some warm water so the oil starts to emulsify and turn milky. Continue massaging and rinsing until skin is clean. Feel free to use morning and night. Tatcha also recommends following up with The Rice Polish for the best results!

