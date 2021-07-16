Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always feel better after washing our hair, but the thought of having to actually deal with it after we step out of the shower leads us to push it off over and over again. It takes forever to dry on its own, but hair dryers are damaging and annoying. Our towels might be majorly damaging our hair too!

We’ve heard people say to dry your hair with an T-shirt, but that really doesn’t speed up drying time at all, and it also requires us to keep a ratty tee around solely for drying our hair. We were much more intrigued when Kourtney Kardashian revealed her go-to hair towel trick a couple of years ago. We’re even happier now to find an exclusive deal on the brand at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Get the Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel Duo ($60 value) for just $39 at Nordstrom!

In an article for Poosh she wrote when she started working with the brand, Kardashian raved about her Aquis wrap towel: “Not only does it cut down on drying time, but it also minimizes frizz and breakage and increases shine. Using a regular towel to dry your hair damages the follicles and makes split ends even worse. Wrapping my hair in a big towel always felt heavy. I felt strain on my neck and like my hair was being pulled by the roots…because it was.”

“Since using the Aquis hair turban,” continued, “I’ve really noticed a difference in my hair texture, shine, and strength and way less damage overall. The turban is light and easy to pack and it’s become a necessity in my getting-ready routine.”

Get the Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel Duo ($60 value) for just $39 at Nordstrom!

These hair towels are super lightweight and made of ultra-fine fibers with strands thinner than silk to avoid any sort of friction or heaviness. These fibers claim to wick away water, potentially even cutting down drying time by 50%, along with leaving your hair looking and feeling healthier! It secures with a button loop too so you don’t need to worry about it toppling down like when you use a regular towel.

This hair towel is for straight, wavy, curly, coiled, tightly coiled, frizzy, dry, thin, dyed or damaged hair types — basically everyone. Those with curly hair might find their hair will dry even faster. Whatever your hair type, just take the towel off when it feels soaked and then continue drying and styling as you normally would.

This Nordstrom-exclusive value pack comes with two towels, one in a pink Dusty Rose and the other in a greyish-blue Cloudy Berry. We especially love the idea of owning two for either when one is in the laundry or you need to wash your hair again while the other is still wet. We’re obviously also obsessed with the idea of saving over $20 on these Kourt faves!

Get the Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Wrap Towel Duo ($60 value) for just $39 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Shop more from Aquis here and see more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale hair deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!