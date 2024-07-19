Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We officially have further proof that boho chic is a rising trend on the fashion radar! Earlier this year, it was supermodel Cindy Crawford wearing a flowy, geometric-style maxi skirt. Before that, it was Zendaya wearing a smocked, drop-waist white maxi skirt. Then, Kristen Bell became the latest in a rising tide of celebrities bringing back the free-spirited style.
Back in April, Bell dressed up for an Instagram post to celebrate the 4/20 holiday. Giving high-end boho, the When in Rome actress posed for several pictures wearing a geometric-style Ulla Johnson halter dress, accessorizing with a Staud + Wrangler jean jacket and a brown and white Prada Symbole mini bag. Love her dress but can’t quite rationalize the $650 price tag? We found a similar version on Amazon for way less!
The Prettygarden Halter Neck Sleeveless Ruffle Maxi Dress brings the same high-fashion boho vibes that Bell’s does, just without the designer price. Similar to hers, it has a halter neck, maxi length, belted waist and eye-catching boho design. What makes it different (and if you ask Us, better), is that it comes in a few different (but equally pretty) designs and colors. It’s also made of 100% viscose, which makes it feel as soft as silk, but is easy to machine wash.
This dress is more than just a lookalike for Bell’s though. It’s also a favorite of Amazon shoppers. It’s currently garnered over nearly 6,000 five-star ratings to date, with thousands of positive reviews of the dress to follow.
One shopper, who wore this dress to a June wedding, said that it was “perfect.” “Light enough to be cool, no slip or extra layers needed since it is completely solid/non-transparent, and [got] lots of compliments!” they said.
Are you just as excited as Bell is to bring boho fashion back into the mainstream — but need a few more pieces to add to your collection? Start with this maxi dress that looks similar to hers but is under $50 on Amazon.
