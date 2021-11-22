Kristin Cavallari’s Exact Sweatshirt Is on Amazon — Grab the Beanie Too

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Often when we spot a celebrity wearing something we love, whether in paparazzi photos, on TV or on their own Instagram, the most we can do is imitate the look with a dupe. Sometimes it works out, but it can be hard to find something that emulates the real thing without cheapening the look. Sometimes it’s hard to find anything similar at all!

But every so often comes that magic time when we can not only find the exact products — on Amazon Prime, no less — but they start under $100. It’s definitely an “act fast” kind of situation for Us, so we wanted to let you know ASAP that you can now exactly copy one of Kristin Cavallari’s latest looks!

Get the Bandier x WSLY Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt on sale at Amazon! Grab the rag & bone Addison Beanie here!

Cavallari recently made an appearance on her Instagram Stories to “brag” about her son’s artistry, which was adorable. Her look, of course, was adorable too. She rocked this pullover sweatshirt with her grey, wool rag & bone beanie — both of which you can buy right now on Amazon. Win!

It’s hard to see in the photos, but this cream sweatshirt has super, super subtle white tie-dye stripes. We absolutely love that the print is almost like a secret. It’s also an awesome way to incorporate our beloved tie-dye into our winter wardrobe without overdoing it. Another thing to love is that this sweatshirt is made with botanical-based dyes!

This piece is also made with WSLY’s signature Ecosoft fabric, which is created with organic cotton and recycled materials for a mega-soft, lightweight feel. It also has a relaxed fit — not quite oversized — with dropped shoulder seams for an effortless vibe. It still pulls things together with its ribbed cuffs and hem though, plus an embroidered WSLY logo at the chest — also super subtle!

Get the Bandier x WSLY Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt on sale at Amazon! Grab the rag & bone Addison Beanie here!

This sweatshirt should fit true to size, and reviewers love it because it’s super comfy but not sloppy or so casual that they wouldn’t be able to wear it out. You can totally grab the matching pants for a chill day, or you can opt for jeans and a pair of booties, or even a mini skirt and tall boots. The color is obviously super neutral and versatile too, and the tie-dye is muted enough that it won’t clash with other patterns!

This sweatshirt also comes in other colors, including a yellow and pink, a solid grey and a cloud-like blue and white, so check them out on Amazon and claim yours before everyone else finds it too!

Get the Bandier x WSLY Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt on sale at Amazon! Grab the rag & bone Addison Beanie here!

Not your style? Shop more sweatshirts and hoodies here and more hats and caps here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!