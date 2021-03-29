Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love so much about warm weather, but one thing that’s always a challenge is keeping our style elevated. The hotter it gets, the fewer layers we want to wear. Layering is a well-known way to make any outfit chicer, so when we lose that, what are we left with? Usually a plain tank top and denim shorts. Day in and day out.

We definitely want to keep things cool and comfy in the spring and summer — we just want a way to do so without losing our style identity. That’s where these shorts come in. We became inspired to find them after seeing one of Kristin Cavallari’s outfit selfies, and we knew they needed to be added to our cart instantly!

Get the RAMISU Faux Leather High Waist Stretch Wide Leg Shorts for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Just the other day, Cavallari posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story. She was wearing a gorgeous pair of Marissa Webb Dixon leather shorts. We swiped through to see the originals, but there were a few problems. One, there were barely any sizes left. Two, they were way out of our budget at $425. Third, they were made of lambskin leather, while many of us prefer to shop for vegan versions. And so, we took to Amazon until we found a look-alike pair that sent our hearts aflutter!

Just like KC’s, these RAMISU shorts have a brown leather look and a paper bag waist — elasticized for extra comfort. They also have a wide leg fit, pockets and a belt at the waist with a metallic buckle, again like the more expensive version. Same type of look, same types of fashionable outfits ahead of you. Plus, they have a soft lining on the inside so you won’t feel like you’re walking around in a squeaky wetsuit!

These shorts, which are also available in black, are mind-blowingly inexpensive, and things only get better when you realize they’re on Amazon Prime. Fast, free shipping feels like a total steal, and we’re all about it.

For spring, we can see ourselves recreating Cavallari’s look with a fitted, nude top of our own tucked into that waistband, and when summer hits, these shorts will really transform those solid tank tops and camis. We could even dress them up with a pair of heels!

