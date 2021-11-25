Kristin Cavallari Swears by These ‘Really Soft’ Leggings From Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What can we say? We love leggings. They’re the most versatile pants we own. We can take them from the gym to the grocery store — and even going out if styled correctly. They’re cozy and lightweight, yet warm and flattering. Sounds like a wardrobe winner to Us! We’re all about this slimming style. Since athleisure is in, this closet staple isn’t going anywhere. But finding the perfect pair of pants is another story. We gravitate towards a high-waisted cut with an ultra-comfy fit that we can dress up or down.

When it comes to celeb style, there’s one star who always gets it right — Kristin Cavallari. The Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari alum shared some of her favorite products with New York Magazine’s The Strategist, and these Beach Riot leggings top the list. “The material is really soft. They’re very comfortable,” Cavallari said. “I usually go to the office Monday through Friday, and I get dressed up. While I enjoy putting together an outfit, I also always can’t wait to get home and put on my leggings. I’ve worn them to work out, but I pretty much just love them for lounging.”

As the founder of Uncommon James, Cavallari has exhibited her killer style time and time again. And now you can snag her exact same leggings from Nordstrom!

The Beach Riot Ayla Leggings are a sleek pair of yoga pants that seriously shine. Available in blue glitter, brown cheetah print and navy blue, these workout leggings fit like a glove. Featuring a wide, high waistband for smooth support, these pants are perfect for all types of athletic activity. Strike a powerful pose in your next yoga class or stretch it out in Pilates in these stretchy leggings, or pull a Cavallari and kick it in these pants at home. The possibilities are endless!

Cavallari isn’t the only fan of these Beach Riot leggings. One Nordstrom shopper said, “The texture and fabric is so amazing that I’m going to order another color.” Another customer declared, “I live in workout clothes and Beach Riot is one of my [favorite] lines.”

The beauty of these luxe leggings is that you can style them in countless ways. For a workout, we’d recommend pairing these pants with an athletic top. Rock these ribbed leggings while running errands with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers. And if you really want to spice up this look, you could add a sports bra and blazer for a sporty-chic ensemble. Cavallari can’t live without these Beach Riot leggings, and now, neither can we.

