Grab Kristin Cavallari’s Free People Bodysuit While It’s Still in Stock

Bodysuit season for Us? All year round, people! It doesn’t matter if you live in sunny California or freezing Michigan or the ever-so-fickle New York — if you have a bodysuit, there is serious potential for a stunning outfit in your near future!

The latest to catch our eye is a product of Free People, which means we were basically sold from the start. We went from 99% convinced to 100%, however, once we spotted it out in the wild. By wild, we mean West Hollywood — via Instagram, of course. That’s where Kristin Cavallari was when she posted a photo wearing it!

Get the Free People Pippa V-Wire Bodysuit for just $58 at Revolve!

Cavallari, known for being the ultimate Cali girl regardless of where she lives, rocked this bodysuit in black while out with her old gal pals just the other week, styling it to perfection. She slipped on a pair of black skinny jeans over it, secured them with a belt, and layered with a black jacket on top. She added a pop with her leopard-print booties and some delicate charm to her edgy vibe with golden necklaces, courtesy of her very own line, Uncommon James. It was a standout look for sure — and we haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. That’s why we were so excited to find it still in stock at Revolve!

This bodysuit has a V-wired neckline, giving it a structured plunge that stays in place and supports — which is especially important if you want to skip out on wearing a bra underneath! The geometric-inspired shapes are modern and simply gorgeous. We can see why nearly 100 reviewers are talking about how “super cute and flattering” this piece is, and why it’s become “a staple” in their wardrobes!

This stretchy bodysuit is sleeveless but has two adjustable straps up top to give you the perfect fit. Down at the bottom you’ll find a snap-button closure for ease of removal (and ease of bathroom trips) as well as a thong in back. It’s also available in one more color besides Cavallari’s black — ivory!

There are few things we love more than putting together an outfit based around a bodysuit. Know how you can never get your tops to tuck in just right? They either look awkwardly tight or they blouse out too much, or they slip out every time you sit down. With bodysuits, those issues are totally gone. This one will always sit securely against your body, making it perfect for wearing underneath jeans, skirts or slacks. Imagine how awesome you’d look wearing this underneath a blazer too! #LikeaBOSS

Considering Cavallari’s flawless outfit and the fact that it has so many positive reviews, we’re seeing this bodysuit selling out fast. If you’re one of the first to find it, hop on it! If not, all we can do is hope your size is still available! Go, go!

