Bargain hunting is the name of the game here at Shop With Us. Throw celebrity picks and sustainable brands into the mix and we’re basically losing our minds. We have to keep it together though, because we know when we find the best deals out there, it’s our responsibility to spread the word — especially when it comes to Everlane!

This find might just be the best yet. We already knew about this top-rated flat, of course — but now that Everlane’s marked it down and is even letting us choose our own price? Shoe heaven is here and we’re in it! This flat isn’t only a favorite of ours, but a staple for both Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie too!

Get The Editor Slingback (originally $155) now starting at just $109 at Everlane!

Markle and Jolie are both huge fans of Everlane, Markle known for loving the brand’s Day Totes while Jolie always travels in her Modern Loafers. As for this slingback, Markle wore a red pair on a royal tour of South Africa, while Jolie sported a black pair soon after while shopping in Los Angeles!

Over 300 reviewers are also obsessed with these 100% Italian suede shoes, saying they “immediately make any outfit look nice” with their “sleek and elegant” design. They say they’re absolutely “dreamy,” looking “sensational” with anything from an evening dress to jeans, and they’re actually “super comfortable.” Add major bonus points too for the fact that shoppers say the slingback strap actually stays up!

Get The Editor Slingback (originally $155) now starting at just $109 at Everlane!

These slingback flats have a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp, which creates almost an illusive, painted-on look. There are currently five colors available, but with this sale, some sizes are selling fast. Make sure to pick the right size and check out Everlane’s helpful guide, because sizes 5 to 6.5 run large, sizes 7 to 8.5 run true to size and sizes 9 to 11 run small!

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay products aren’t marked down because of lack of interest or quality, but because the obsession just gets so real that it can sometimes lead to an overproduction. That means deals for us, all the way down to 30% off! While the lowest price covers basic development, production and fulfillment, paying just a bit more could also contribute toward office overhead and future product development so Everlane can keep releasing A-list-worthy pieces!

When you consider that the traditional retail price of these Editor Slingbacks is actually $330, these already-incredible deals become even more mind-blowing. You cannot find this deal anywhere else, period, so knowing you nabbed a pair for over $200 off the traditional retail price is going to be the sweetest feeling. Can’t wait to feel it alongside you!

Get The Editor Slingback (originally $155) now starting at just $109 at Everlane!

Not your style? Check out more shoes here and the rest of Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!