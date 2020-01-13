Angelina Jolie’s Favorite Travel Loafers Have Over 3,000 Reviews

Traveling can be rough when it comes to making fashion statements. We definitely want to keep things comfy in leggings and tees, but we also don’t want to look like we just woke up from a six-month hibernation — especially if we’re on our way to a ritzy hotel or an elegant Airbnb rental in a new country!

Shoes can make or break an entire outfit. The next time you travel, you can either opt for your dingy old sneakers, or you can grace your outfit with an automatic green light from fashion critics around the world: these chic loafers. These shoes are such a reliable essential that even Angelina Jolie, who travels constantly, has been spotted multiple times wearing them at the airport!

Get The Modern Loafer ($270 value) for just $168 at Everlane!

If a pair of shoes are good enough to grace the feet of Jolie, we know they’re a pair good enough for Us. Jolie can buy any shoe she wants, but she specifically chose The Modern Loafer from Everlane and wore it over and over again. Not only will these shoes have you feeling instantly stylish, but they’re also super easy to slip on and off at TSA security checks or while snoozing on the plane!

This shoe has over 3,000 reviews and shoppers are ecstatic with it, to say the least. One called it a “simple, elegant loafer” while another happily pointed out the “sleek design.” Reviewers love how this shoe is “very traditional with a modern touch,” and they “can’t wait to wear [it] for both work and play.” Don’t let discomfort sway you away from play, by the way. Shoppers say this loafer molds to your foot for comfortable, all-day wear!

This Modern Loafer is made in Italy, with a hand-polished, 100% Italian leather upper that is half chrome-tanned and half vegetable-tanned for a soft, structured fit. It has a pointed toe with topstitching detail, as well as a ¾-inch stacked leather heel with a wood-inspired presentation that leaves Us with major heart eyes.

These shoes are currently available in four colors, though a lot of sizes of Camel, Bone and Black Suede are starting to go. The regular Black shade is still stocked up… for now. You never know when the next sellout could happen!

Because of narrow Italian sizing, it’s recommended that you order half a size up if your foot is wide and an extra half-size for sizes 8.5 to 11. It’s also recommended that you grab these shoes a.s.a.p. Whether you have a trip coming up or your next planned trip is simply out to the grocery store, these loafers are sure to make your daily life that much more fabulous!

