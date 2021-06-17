Channel Kristin Cavallari’s ‘Date Night’ Style With This Little Black Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kristin Cavallari has been living her best life and looking like a mega-babe while doing so. Right now, she’s in the midst of an enviable vacation in Mexico, and we’ve been keeping tabs on her outfits for some summer style inspo. Aside from beautiful bikinis at the beach, the reality TV veteran donned an adorable little black dress that we completely fell in love with!

The exact dress the Uncommon James designer wore will run you over $500, which isn’t ideal for any fashionista on a budget. So, we took to Amazon to find a style that’s similar. The result? A frock that looks nearly identical for a tiny fraction of the price!

Get the AOOKSMERY Women's Summer V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Lace Backless Mini Dress for prices starting at $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress from AOOKSMERY offers up the exact vibes we were looking for. While there are some slight differences from Cavallari’s LBD, the majority of the details are perfectly in line. Our goal was a dress with a triangle-style neckline and a backless look that’s ideal for a vacay date night. We also wanted the neckline of the dress to have some lace along the hem to nail that romantic vibe, and this AOOKSMERY dress makes our vision a reality!

Get the AOOKSMERY Women’s Summer V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Lace Backless Mini Dress for prices starting at $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cavallari joked on her Instagram account that she wore her dress for a “date night” while posing alongside a sculpture. While she may not have been on an actual date, the description fits the bill. The dress we found will look incredible for a chic summer dinner with your partner, whether you’re on vacation or not. We’re clearly fans of the black version, but it’s also available in a slew of other seasonal shades. If you want to show off your tan, go for the white option — but the sky blue, khaki and pastel lavender hues are also safe bets. If you want to strut your stuff just like Cavallari, this is the dress to wear!

See it: Get the AOOKSMERY Women’s Summer V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Lace Backless Mini Dress for prices starting at $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

