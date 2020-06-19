Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Excuse Us for one second…our phone is ringing. Hello? Yes, this is Us. Got it. We’ll have them call you back.

That was bikini season calling, and it was looking for you. We told it you’d call back because we knew you weren’t ready to take on the stress of that conversation. We’re going to get you ready though, so don’t you worry. By the end of this article, you’ll be prepared to take on anything swimsuit-related. All you need is a link or two from Us and some inspiration from Kristin Cavallari herself!

Cavallari posted a couple of photos sporting this L*Space bikini top in black on her Instagram earlier this year as she vacationed in the Bahamas with her family and friends. She showed off exactly how off both the front and back look in crystal clear ocean waters, uploading one photo with her son Camden Cutler and another with BFF Justin Anderson. How lucky were we to find this exact top available from Amazon?

This bikini top has a scoop neckline and slightly curved hem, with cutout details in front for an added touch of charm. The back continues to impress, with crisscross straps traveling down between the shoulder blades and a lace-up feature at the center of the back, which you can adjust for the perfect fit!

This top is simple yet stunning, and we love it even more because it can pair with pretty much any bottoms. High-waisted, hip huggers, bikini skirts or even simple swim shorts. Stick with a matching black or get creative with colors and/or patterns. This top is open to anything! Plus, you can try branching out from black. This top is also available in Tropical Peach, Bronze, Pacifica Blue, Reef Green, Cream, Midnight Blue and Domino Stripe. Domino Stripe is especially amazing, since you can actually reverse it for a totally different look!

We’re only just at the beginning of bikini season, so now is a great time to grab this flattering top for yourself and feel confident next time you hit the beach, pool or backyard lounge chair. You will literally be dressed like a celebrity known for her top-notch fashion picks, after all!

Get the L*Space Women’s Flynn Reversible Top starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

