Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Cool Muscle Tee Look for Just $19

When you need to get dressed in a hurry, what are you grabbing without a second thought from your closet? For many of us, that second thought is necessary, because we simply don’t have those reliable, go-to pieces. There are also those of us who thought of a particular outfit…but don’t actually like it. It’s just become the lackluster default.

Now, let’s be clear: This outfit doesn’t need to be anything loud or complicated. We’re not talking about over-the-top looks right now. We want something as simple to slip on as jeans and a T-shirt — something you can wear for casual occasions, but with the ability to be dressed up. For Us, that means we need a top like this!

Get the Meladyan Solid Cotton Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2021 but are subject to change.

We won’t take the credit for the idea though. We were actually inspired after seeing a mirror selfie on Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram Story. The reality star and cookbook author revealed her #OOTD as she often does, this time wearing a white muscle tee with defined shoulders tucked into beige pants with booties on her feet. Boom. That’s the kind of go-to outfit we want in our lives!

We zoomed on over to Amazon to look for a top just like hers with sizes in stock, and it was like finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow when we clicked into this Meladyan top. Practically identical! It has the crew neckline and the relaxed fit, it comes in white and it has subtle shoulder pads to bring that modern structure definition to the look!

It’s got the look and the fit down, but this muscle tee earns even more points by being made of 100% cotton, making it skin-friendly, comfy and breathable. It comes in so many other colors too! While white is obviously super versatile, you could also grab some pops of color like purple, blue or yellow. The options don’t end there, so check them all out!

Cavallari has given us one idea for a full outfit, but this top is great because you could also wear it with trousers and a blazer, or even tucked into a skirt with heels. Add on statement jewelry too because…duh!

