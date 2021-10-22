Katie Holmes Just Wore These Exact Sneakers Out in New York

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see someone on the sidewalk — or even on Instagram — wearing something that you just can’t get off your mind? It’s like your brain won’t allow you to move on with life properly until you order that same thing for yourself. It consumes your thoughts, and every time you get dressed you think, “If only I had that one thing.”

That’s what recently happened to Us with a pair of sneakers. We saw photos of Katie Holmes out in NYC and we quickly zoned in on her sneakers. Instant obsession. We were thrilled to see they were SOREL too, because that meant we knew we could find them online!

Get the SOREL Kinetic RNEGD Sneaker starting at $110 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 22, 2021 but are subject to change.

Holmes wore these sneakers in the Glove Yellow, Sea Salt variation with blue jeans and a tan turtleneck sweater. This colorway has a super pale yellow upper with navy accents and a white midsole, plus a tan, high-traction rubber outsole. The upper is made from a breathable and comfy mesh with both suede and TPU overlays for a cool, mixed-media look, and there’s a classic lace-up design to hold your feet in securely.

These sneakers have a cushioned collar, and if you peek inside, you’ll find the molded EVA footbed, which lies over a molded EVA midsole to keep this sneaker lightweight and your feet feeling like they’re floating. We love how the abstract scalloping of the midsole gives these sneakers that chunky, dad-sneaker type of look but without overdoing it or making them look or feel clunky. They’re just at the cusp — and just right!

If you love these sneakers but might prefer a different color, then you’re in luck, because Amazon has four other variations you can pick from. Go neon with the Acid Green, Jet version, or stay a little more neutral with Dove, Peach Blossom, which has a grey upper and pale pink sole. You can also go for classics that will work with everything like Black/White and White, Light Dove!

See why we’re so into these sneakers now? Just one look at the photos of Holmes wearing them and there was really no further explanation needed. We love that they’re on Amazon and we’re adding to cart…now!

