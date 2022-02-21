Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can’t believe we ever limited ourselves when it came to wearing blazers. We’d keep them stuffed way in the back of our closet, only pulling them out for job interviews or important presentations. Maybe we only owned one, and it was plain black with a classic fit. Don’t get Us wrong — that’s a great piece to own! But you do not have to stop there.

Having some killer blazers in your arsenal is often key to taking your wardrobe from “eh” to “wow.” Even pieces you thought you’d never wear again are given a new life when you add a sleek blazer to the look. Kristin Cavallari offered up some major blazer inspiration not too long ago, and we’re passing it along to you — along with a more affordable alternative!

Get the Cnkwei Casual Open Front Blazer for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Uncommon James TikTok account posted a video of Cavallari rocking some top-tier outfits, which the fashion entrepreneur reposted on her Instagram. We immediately fell in love with the second outfit in particular. She wore a black mini dress with spaghetti straps, tread-sole Bottega Veneta boots and an oversized Anine Bing khaki blazer. Effortlessly chic! Unfortunately, her blazer costs $349 and seems to be sold out on practically every site. But not to worry! That’s what we’re here for.

We found a similar blazer to Cavallari’s on Amazon…but for 87% less, coming in at under $50. It’s oversized, hitting around mid-thigh, a length shoppers agree is super flattering. It comes in a khaki too, along with 19 other colors. You can fill up your cart with every color of the rainbow, and more!

This blazer is fully lined and has notched lapels and large, functional patch pockets that lie nice and flat when empty. It also has an open front, which is great because that’s how we plan to wear it!

Of course, Cavallari presented a great outfit idea with a black dress and boots. No matter what your dress and boots specifically look like, they’ll still work with this blazer. You could also wear it with jeans, sneakers and a crop top, or with biker shorts and a bralette. You could even use it to successfully dress up a pair of leggings. There’s no denying its power when it comes to creating a statement-making outfit!

