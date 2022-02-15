21 Oversized Blazers That Will Elevate Any Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re wearing a cocktail dress, jeans and a tee or just some sweats and a tank, if you throw a blazer on over your outfit, you can instantly elevate your aesthetic! If you want a versatile blazer, the best bet is to invest in an oversized option. This type of exaggerated cut provides extra room to work with a variety of garments, which instantly increases your ensemble possibilities.

An oversized blazer is a staple in any aspiring fashionista’s closet, and if you don’t own one yet, we’re here to help! Check out the selection that we pulled for you to shop below, and pick out your favorite to add to your wardrobe. Happy shopping!

21 Oversized Blazers That You Can Wear With Anything

Leather Blazers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to score a faux-leather blazer that doesn’t come in your typical black or brown shades, this one from NUFIWI has plenty of variety — starting at $25 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: Shoppers have called this Ynocfri blazer the “perfect-faux leather blazer” — it’s a Y2K-inspired style staple — starting at $31 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: This blazer from Yuemengxuan has a number of shades available and is incredibly affordable to boot — starting at $23 on Amazon!

4. Best Trending Pick: The overall design of this BLANKNYC faux-leather blazer is current and modern, a.k.a. ideal for a fire Instagram pic moment — starting at $59 on Amazon!

Solid Blazers

5. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to go big on the oversized look, this blazer from Grlasen can help get you there — starting at $46 on Amazon!

6. We Also Love: This blazer from The Drop is one of our all-time favorites, and shoppers keep coming back to it — starting at $47 on Amazon!

7. We Can’t Forget: The soft brown shade of this River Island blazer is seriously irresistible and teams well with tons of different colors — $160 at Nordstrom!

8. Best Bold Option: If you want to make a statement, this blazer from Topshop comes in a great neon green and classic tomato red — starting at $121 at Nordstrom!

9. Top Affordable Pick: Shoppers say that the value of this BBX Lephsnt blazer is incredible for the price that you pay for it — starting at $30 on Amazon!

10. Best Blazer Set: For a complete ensemble that you can wear come spring, check out this blazer and matching shorts combo from PYL — starting at $32 on Amazon!

11. Favorite Versatile Pick: This blazer from Taodou can take you from the office to happy hour drinks with friends once you’re clocked out — $41 on Amazon!

12. Best Everyday Blazer: Shoppers say they get tons of use from this Cnkwei blazer — $42 on Amazon!

13. Lightweight Blazer Pick: If you want a blazer that can function as a jacket for the spring, look no further than this beauty from Sidefeel — starting at $16 on Amazon!

14. Long Blazer Choice: Want a blazer that reads more as an overcoat that you can wear on brisk days? Check out this number from Amazon Essentials — starting at $48!

15. Best Fitting Blazer: Shoppers say that this Valpweet blazer gives them an oversized look “without going overboard” — starting at $36 on Amazon!

Plaid Blazers

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t think of a more classic looking blazer than this version from Allegra K — starting at $62 on Amazon!

17. We Also Love: The plaid print on this ASTR the Label blazer is a bit more subtle than similar options on the market — on sale for $102 at Nordstrom!

18. We Can’t Forget: If you love brown plaid prints, you’re going to totally fall for this 4th & Reckless blazer — $88 at Nordstrom!

19. Best Professional Blazer: Shoppers say that this Grlasen blazer is designed in a clean way that’s dreamy for formal settings — starting at $44 on Amazon!

20. Customers’ Top Pick: Over 1,000 shoppers say that this SheIn blazer is one of the best plaid versions available — $47 on Amazon!

21. Bestselling Choice: This luvamia blazer is another option that’s loved by thousands of happy shoppers — starting at $30 on Amazon!

