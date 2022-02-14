Meet the Ultimate Winter Dress: Sultry and Cozy at the Same Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s more than fair. After all, the majority of shoppers have to deal with the cold in some form. Yes, the frigid weather isn’t the most pleasant, but the right attire makes it far more manageable to beat the chill! Unlike the summer months, what we wear in the winter can actually be more flexible and fun. Don’t believe Us? Keep reading!

You can equate coziness with bundling up in an oversized sweater and your favorite pair of stretchy leggings, but who says you can’t feel cozy and sultry all at once? This adorable knit dress from ZESICA has both the feel-good factor and shows off some skin for a killer winter ensemble!

Get the ZESICA Women’s Long Batwing Sleeve Wrap Sweater Dress for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.



This wrap sweater dress is an excellent option to wear for dinner or drinks with friends on a casual evening. It’s not particularly tight but it does hug your curves in all the right places, and the thicker knit material helps to smooth our your silhouette. It has a loose top with batwing-style sleeves, and it cinches in at the waist with a matching knit belt. The bottom of the dress is more of a bodycon style, but the material is stretchy so that you don’t feel uncomfortable or constricted.

As far as sweater dresses go, this one is a top pick among Amazon shoppers. They adore the fit, and claim it works for a variety of body types. And on top of that, it simply feels fabulous to wear. Essentially, it has the sensation of wrapping a blanket around your body — but in a much chicer package! You will have all of the warm and fuzzy feels but still look flawless. When your weather app has you down, styles like this sassy number may get you through the end of the winter in serious style. Score!

