Channel Kourtney Kardashian’s Lingerie Look With This Black Lace Bodysuit

We’ve always admired Kourtney Kardashian‘s style, but her latest fashion-forward era is truly outstanding. Ever since the 42-year-old linked up with now-fiancé Travis Barker, we can’t help but admire all of the edgy ensembles she’s been stepping out in. Her aesthetic has a consistently sleek quality, but there’s no denying the Blink 182 has provided rockstar-approved inspiration!

Edgy looks mean a lot of black — and that’s pretty much the name of the Kardashian style game lately. While black can make a dramatic statement, it can also be soft and romantic at the same time. The reality TV star’s latest date night ensemble featured an all-lace theme that was sultry, classy and captivating. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, she inspired Us to recreate it with our very own black lace bodysuit!

Get the Aranmei Women’s Deep V Sexy Lace Bodysuit for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know that this bodysuit may seem a little risqué, but with the right styling, you can come up with an outfit that feels appropriate for a night out with friends or a dinner date. There are some see-through spots on the bodysuit, but there are parts with black lining underneath to keep what’s important covered up. The neckline is fairly revealing, but that’s the vibe we’re going for! When the plunging nature of the bodysuit is teamed with high-waisted pants, it perfectly balances out the look.

If you want to channel Kardashian’s epic outfit, the black bodysuit is an essential — but you can score it in plenty of other necessary hues as well! In fact, an all-white take on the trend is bound to make a statement — but you may also mix and match different shades or incorporate a pop of color. Rocking a lingerie look is definitely daring, but when you incorporate the right pieces alongside the bodysuit, any of Us can pull it off!

