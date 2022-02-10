This Cross Wrap Top Is Cute, Flirty and an Amazon Bestseller

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you try a piece of clothing on and you just feel so good that you have to take a photo of yourself in it? You start sending it to friends, posting on Instagram and even going to specifically find other pieces to wear with it. We love that feeling! And the best part is knowing we can recreate it every time we put it on at home too.

Even better is if that piece can go with a ton of different outfits. The more versatile it is, the more often you can wear it and feel that burst of confidence. Looking for another piece like that in your wardrobe? Always, right? Well, we’ve got your newest one right here!

Get the VETIOR Deep V Neck Cross Wrap Crop Top starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

It’s not hard to see why this bestselling top is so popular with Amazon shoppers. It’s soft, stretchy and comfortable, so that’s number one. It almost reminds Us of something we’d see a ballet dancer practicing in. This is more than just a lounge or dance piece though. It has an amazing cross wrap design in front that deserves to be seen!

This long-sleeve top has a surplice V-neckline, plus a cropped hem mirroring the V, as naturally created by the wrapping material. The neckline is pretty low-cut, which we know some people are definitely looking for. We like how it can work with layers underneath as well too for more coverage. A pretty bandeau bralette, perhaps? A cami? maybe even a fit-and-flare tank dress!

Get the VETIOR Deep V Neck Cross Wrap Crop Top starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

We were so excited when we clicked this top and saw that it had over 30 color options — and with a couple marked down, starting as low as $13! Deep shades, neutrals, bold pops — they’re all there. There are even a couple of two-packs available!

We mentioned versatility before, and this top certainly has it. It would be beautiful with a midi skirt and heels, but it could also go totally casual with baggy blue jeans and chunky sneakers. How about with a mini skirt and thigh-high boots, or with paperbag waist trousers and booties? The options go on and on with piece like this in your wardrobe!

Get the VETIOR Deep V Neck Cross Wrap Crop Top starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from VETIOR here and check out more bestselling women’s tops here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!