This Perfect Winter-to-Spring Knit Is Currently on Sale at Amazon

At this point in the winter season, we’ve officially stopped shopping for thick and chunky knits. Depending on where you live and what the current conditions are, it’s time to start picking up pieces that you will be able to wear throughout the beginning of spring! The warm weather is slowly creeping in — can you tell how excited we are?

That’s why lighter sweaters are exactly what we’re on the hunt for at the moment, and we found one that’s a clean and classic must-have. This knit from Goodthreads is a wear-anywhere top that will transition beautifully into the spring months, plus it’s on sale at Amazon right now!

Get the Goodthreads Women’s Cotton Shaker Stitch Deep V-Neck Sweater for prices starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made from a 100% cotton knit material that’s noticeably thinner than many of the more substantial garments we’ve been rocking on repeat. That being said, this piece is knit in a tight fashion, so it will still provide plenty of warmth on brisk days. As you can see, the design here is streamlined — but there are a few details that make it stand out. For starters, we love the lower V-neckline that shows the perfect amount of skin — as well as the longer length of the knit. This sweater was made to wear with leggings! The sides also have slits by the hemline to make it easier to move around in. Fashion and function, baby!

If you’re interested in picking up this sweater, there are a ton of color options to choose from. We’re talking staple neutral tones, to brighter hues — and even some fun colorful striped options. It doesn’t matter what your vibe is: You’ll be able to find the ideal knit to complement your style aesthetic! Shoppers say that this knit is a handy way to score high quality at an affordable price point, and given that select shades are up for grabs at lower prices than usual, this rings even more true. But here’s the catch: This is a limited-time deal, so act fast if you want to save big!

