Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Selfie Style With This Affordable Dress

Fashion inspiration can pop up when we least expect it — but sometimes, it’s important to know where to look. One place that never disappoints? The wonderful world of social media, of course! When we come across an obsession-worthy ensemble that someone is wearing, we seek out the same pieces — but if they’re not in budget, we find garments that radiate a similar vibe.

Kristin Cavallari always knows what’s up in the style department, whether she’s just relaxing at home or stepping out to grab dinner. The summertime is when her style shines the brightest, and we’re particularly infatuated with a dress she recently showed off to her followers on Instagram. We adored her look so much, it inspired Us to find our own version!

Get the Glamaker Women’s Off Shoulder Short Sleeve Casual Ruffle Smocked Cotton Mini Dress for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2021, but are subject to change.



The Uncommon James designer snapped a selfie while rocking a frock with a girly, flouncy look. It’s not an over-the-top dress, but it’s ideal for a daytime hang with friends. While the print and color of the dress we found is different, the overall aesthetic is totally similar.

Our find from Glamaker is absolutely adorable — we’re loving the tiered layers that create ruffles in the skirt and its empire waist silhouette. The straps on the dress are thin just like Cavallari’s, but they actually tie at the top! It gives the dress a little extra feminine touch, and makes it adjustable. Wear it as high or as low as you’d like!

This dress has fun in the sun written all over it! It’s the ultimate option if you want to feel cute, comfortable and casual at the same time. You can wear it by itself, or throw on your favorite belt over it just like Cavallari did. Accessorizing is an easy way to upgrade an outfit, after all!

