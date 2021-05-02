21 of the Most Flattering Beach Dresses on the Internet — Hands Down

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many things we love about the beach. The warm sun, the cool breeze, the waves, the atmosphere…it’s just a wonderful place to be. We almost feels like it transforms us into totally different people. We become more confident and we certainly feel more fabulous, especially when we have some good beachwear going on!

Swimsuits are obviously essentials for the beach, but we consider beach dresses to be just as important. A beach dress should make you feel like a sea goddess. It could be figure-hugging or flowy for the wind, and it needs to be light enough for the heat — it should also be chic enough to turn everyone green with envy. Want to see our picks? We’ve found styles to suit all budgets, so let’s get to them!

21 Flattering Beach Dresses for All Budgets

Tie-Dye Beach Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this strapless just quella maxi dress because its blue tie-dye almost looks like glistening waves!

2. We Also Love: Prefer something shorter? This Yimoon dress keeps it mini with an adorable twist at the hem!

3. We Can’t Forget: Keep things chic and cool in this black and white Naggoo dress!

Floral Beach Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This low-cut YouSexy maxi dress is a head-turner for sure with its plunging neckline and high slit!

5. We Also Love: This smocked Love the Label dress from Anthropologie has a bold floral print and will definitely have the prettiest ruffled sleeves on the boardwalk!

6. We Can’t Forget: No one will believe the low price of this beautiful, off-the-shoulder SVALIY dress!

Striped Beach Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We instantly fell in love with this Bsubseach kaftan dress when we saw it. Such a waist-defining fit!

8. We Also Love: This Vacay Babe dress from Lulus is straight-up stunning with its tiers and string halter neckties!

9. We Can’t Forget: This smooth and lightweight Mud Pie maxi dress has cute buttons traveling up the front, and we can so easily see it paired with a big sun hat!

Sheer Beach Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: All we can say about this crochet PerZeal bodycon dress is “OMG.” Speechless!

11. We Also Love: Angelic vibes, incoming! This Tranquil White Lunya dress is “the embodiment of chic ballerina-style.” You’ll feel you can float in this beauty!

12. We Can’t Forget: This low-back, high-low Ekouaer dress is so gorgeous, you won’t even want to take it off when it’s time to take a dip!

Cutout Beach Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Cutout dresses are everything right now — we saw them all over the red carpet at the Oscars. This Remelon dress and its side cutouts remind Us of a pretty Cult Gaia dress we’ve seen on stars including Hailey Bieber!

14. We Also Love: For a flowier skirt, we love this ECOWISH dress and its cutout just below the tie at the chest!

15. We Can’t Forget: If you can spend a little extra, this ROCOCO SAND dress from Revolve is a can’t miss. Time to live out your best mermaid life!

Polka Dot Beach Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We are endlessly drawn to polka dots, and dresses like this swingy HZSONNE mini and its ruffled hem are exactly why!

17. We Also Love: The flowy tiers and dainty polka dots on this yooshare dress are everything and more. Someone bring a camera to the beach, because we need photos of this!

18. We Can’t Forget: We’d wear this English Factory dress from Nordstrom plenty of places, but it would definitely be an adorable pick for the beach!

Botanical Beach Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Few things say “I’m on vacation” like a tropical green palm or leaf print, and this Floerns dress screams it!

20. We Also Love: Cinched waist? Check. Elongated legs? Check. This ULTRANICE maxi dress does it all!

21. We Can’t Forget: Cute and versatile, this Allegra K dress is a total winner, especially when you add the belt!

Looking for more? Shop all dresses on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!